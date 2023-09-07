Election years and their preludes: certainly provide plenty of political fodder for columnists, and a smorgasbord of choices for hungry voters seeking the truth. This time is no exception. They give me a terrible, aching heartburn. And it’s only 2023.
Take Rudy Giuliani, for example. Please. (See: old Rodney Dangerfield joke). Disturbing as Rudy Giuliani's vengeful, mafioso-like tactics were as mayor of New York (woh, he did wha-a-at??!!), followed by more recent hijinks as lackey lawyer at the feet of a recent ex-president, it is also validation for those who have wondered about the "too good to be true" persona he cultivated as a post-911 cult hero.
“What happened to Rudy?” people ask. Now he’s an indicted co-conspirator.
Granted, running a city like New York must have required true grit, nerves of steel, and a firm hand. And granted, he had charisma, handling the 9/11/2001 attack with real aplomb and class. Only months after 9/11, after he earned the moniker “America’s Mayor,” I heard him deliver a fabulous motivational speech at my husband's professional veterinary convention. The guy had that "it" factor, hands down. But Rudy has always been Rudy. He has always had an ultra-dark side he rarely exposed, but served up, very, very cold.
What he apparently doesn't have currently, and never had, is a decent record in the political ethics department. No surprise now, but years ago this might have been a questionable statement. Some of the revolting stuff Giuliani has dished out isn’t pretty, served up from a well-crafted menu of toxic entrees and un-appetizing appetizers in his service to the public. As Mayor of New York he employed some nasty, mafia-like tactics behind the scenes that he managed not to publicize. As long as he got the streets cleaned up from a certain element, people were understandably grateful and nobody seemed to mind how he did it.
But a 2008 NYT article by Michael Powell and Russ Buettner spilled the beans even back then, going into lots of ugly details.
One example: “Rudolph W. Giuliani likens himself to a boxer who never takes a punch without swinging back. As mayor, he made the vengeful roundhouse an instrument of government, clipping anyone who crossed him. In August 1997, James Schillaci, a rough-hewn chauffeur from the Bronx, dialed Mayor Giuliani’s radio program on WABC-AM to complain about a red-light sting run by the police near the Bronx Zoo. When the call yielded no results, Mr. Schillaci turned to The Daily News, which then ran a photo of the red light and this front page headline: “GOTCHA!
“That morning, police officers appeared on Mr. Schillaci’s doorstep. What are you going to do, Mr. Schillaci asked, arrest me? He was joking, but the officers were not.
“They slapped on handcuffs and took him to court on a 13-year-old traffic warrant. A judge threw out the charge. A police spokeswoman later read Mr. Schillaci’s decades-old criminal rap sheet to a reporter for The Daily News, a move of questionable legality because the state restricts how such information is released. She said, falsely, that he had been convicted of sodomy.”
There’s plenty more where this came from. It sure opened my eyes even back then about the vengeful guy who was to earn the title only 3 years later of “America’s Mayor.”
I'm not looking for perfection, nor am I naive in my expectations of any politician. Sure, everybody's human, even politicians. But the base, mean-spirited governing style Mr. Giuliani demonstrated in the past -- and then served up again as lawyer at the presidential table just so he could stay “seen” and “relevant” and retain some element of power -- is rotten and wholly distasteful.
After his heartless, entirely fictional defamation of innocent poll workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss in the 2020 election, and his crazy-town antics leading up to January 6, 2021 and beyond, we should all think more critically about the hero/good guy crapola Rudy's dished out for our consumption. Where Giuliani is concerned, we must especially watch what we eat.
To the extent that it ever existed, Rudy's goodness has long ago spoiled. The caustic cuisine he has been serving up is where it belongs: piling up in the landfill of rotten politics he's been pushing on Americans for a long time. Making him out to be a persecuted good guy serving up inconvenient truths? That's just something I can’t, and will never, swallow. No one else -- whether they know the real truth or not about Mr. Giuliani -- should, either.