If you were born before the 1960s, you are probably a walking miracle.
How did we ever survive some of the concoctions our parents poured down our throats in the name of remedies and good health?
My parents were convinced that I needed a good cleaning out every Saturday. So on Friday nights, Mama came to me with a tablespoon from that bright blue bottle of chalky Phillips’ Milk of Magnesia, Epsom salt mixture or Fletcher's Castoria.
I don't know which end was supposed to be cleaned out, but it usually started off with the top end. Gag! It was hard to keep down. I think I would rather explode than take another laxative.
During the winter months, if I coughed two times in a row, my mother stirred up a mixture of whiskey, honey and lemon juice. it burned so much going down that a coughing spasm was inevitable but then the spasm subsided. Was it because the cough was being cured or the burning of the whiskey was going away?
My dad also believed in tonics. I remember being dragged down to Amoss Pharmacy and Daddy telling Dr. Amoss to fix up a good tonic for me because I was too skinny. (Hard to imagine that now.) I don't know what it was, but if bad taste had anything to do with its effectiveness, then it must have been extremely effective.
What I experienced was common during that point in time. My friend Cheri, who grew up in the coal mining area of Kentucky, told me, "My sisters and I were given a spoonful of castor oil when we were sick growing up, I always had to have a dill pickle on hand to get the taste and oily feel out of my mouth. Dad would make this awful spring tonic from what I called weeds. It was purple in color. Not sure what was in it.
“When all three of us girls had whooping cough one summer, he would give us a teaspoon of sugar with a little bit of coal oil to stop a bad coughing spell. For chest congestion, Vicks VapoRub was applied on our chest, covered with a wool rag at night. Cod liver oil was another tonic. I’m not sure if any of these were effective but they didn’t kill us.”
Other beliefs during that time were that if a girl was having her monthly period, it was forbidden for her to shower or even wash her hair because it might stop the period. I often think of that now as my granddaughters never miss a day standing in the shower washing their long tresses, and female swimmers compete at any time of the month necessary.
Another belief was that a woman should not do any hard work during monthly periods. Otherwise, she would not be able to have babies. (I’ll bet this one was devised and sanctioned by all females).
Lydia E. Pinkham was advertised in ladies’ magazines for the relief of menstrual cramps and other distresses of monthly periods. It also provided relief from hot flashes and other symptoms of “change of life” (menopause).
Miss Pinkham created her vegetable compound using a mixture of roots and herbs that grew wildly in North America. The original recipe, created by Pinkham on her home kitchen stove, contained black cohosh, life root, unicorn root, pleurisy root and fenugreek seed mixed with 15 percent alcohol.
Lice had a way of inhabiting the hair, as it still does today. In schools, lice are easily spread by coats hanging close to each other on the coat rack. Those little nits just jump right off onto other coats and then inhabit the wearer's hair.
The treatment was a nit comb, a pair of scissors and lard rubbed into what was left of the hair. It was an embarrassment to have lice, but we always knew who had them when they came to school with all their cut off and a greasy head.
Other remedies of that time: To draw out pain, tobacco from the end of a cigarette would be applied to bee or wasp stings, and a wet tea bag applied to the gum of an aching tooth.
Paregoric was used extensively for many years for colicky babies. Paregoric consists of 4 percent opium, benzoic acid, camphor and anise oil.
It has been said that what does not kill us makes us stronger. Home remedies were anything but scientific, but they were all a lot of people had, and we not only survived them but even thrived and became stronger because of them.