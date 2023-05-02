Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

If you were born before the 1960s, you are probably a walking miracle.

How did we ever survive some of the concoctions our parents poured down our throats in the name of remedies and good health?