Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

Recently, I remarked on a friend’s comment about a woman she knew whose unborn baby was diagnosed with anencephaly, a severe congenital condition in which a large part of the skull is absent along with the cerebral hemispheres of the brain.

There is no cure or standard treatment for anencephaly which most often leads to death in days or weeks. She said that because of the newest abortion laws, the doctor was unable to help her. She would be required to carry her doomed baby to term.