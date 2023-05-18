Recently, I remarked on a friend’s comment about a woman she knew whose unborn baby was diagnosed with anencephaly, a severe congenital condition in which a large part of the skull is absent along with the cerebral hemispheres of the brain.
There is no cure or standard treatment for anencephaly which most often leads to death in days or weeks. She said that because of the newest abortion laws, the doctor was unable to help her. She would be required to carry her doomed baby to term.
In her state, there are no exceptions. Even if there were, in most states doctors and hospitals are turning away patients, saying that ambiguous laws and the threat of criminal penalties make them unwilling to test the rules.
From an article in the New York Times: “Studies have shown that a majority of patients who discover a deadly birth defect seek an abortion. Physicians say that patients often make this choice to spare the fetus from suffering or their families from drawn-out grief. Every state law that has exceptions uses almost identical language: “to prevent a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”
This woman doesn’t qualify because her life is technically not in danger. The law in her state doesn’t provide for case-by-case decision making by qualified medical professionals. She is sentenced to a long, torturous time in abortion law prison without parole. It’s barbaric.
I wonder if lawmakers would be willing to contribute their paychecks to the cost of carrying a doomed child to delivery, and then to its aftercare, however brief. Even a day or a week later at best, the medical bills will be phenomenal. I wonder if they would like to visit mother and child in the hospital. They could hold mom’s hand, wipe her tears, then hold her dying or dead, deformed baby and see for themselves what suffering their laws hath wrought.
“We are sliding down a slippery slope backwards to the ’50s,” I sighed.
Then I thought, “Actually, what century is this?”
I thought about banned books (some classics) and all the prohibitive bills zooming across state governors’ desks, especially Florida and Texas.
In some ways, we’re all the way back to the Italian Renaissance, a 15th century Dominican monk named Savonarola, and his Bonfires of the Vanities.
While many see the Renaissance in Italy as a humanistic era of magnificent growth in the arts and sciences, it was also a time of violence, war and political and religious corruption (sound familiar?).
Historians differ on their assessments of the famous Italian monk who ordered the burning of books, art and everything he deemed excessive and therefore harmful. His devoted followers were many. They wept over his sermons, made huge pyres in the streets and lit fire to it all.
Savonarola was charismatic and obsessively focused on cleansing Florence from what he saw as sin. Under his influence, Florence was on fire, beset by religious and political polarity (sound familiar?). His gloom and doom prophecies and fiery sermons called for the burning of art in bonfires during the very time that Florence was itself burning bright with the fire of a humanistic, artistic and cultural rebirth.
As for how historians have dealt with Savonarola, some see a prophet who had a profound insight into his own times, a champion of Florentine liberty against Medici tyranny; purity against corruptness. Others see a completely unsuitable, self-deluded, if morally superior fantast, a characterization which has stuck as the more popular one for the majority of general texts on the Renaissance and Savonarola.
So here we are, sliding, sliding. We are banning books, classics, even, because they dare to talk about the truth or they use curse words. “To Kill a Mockingbird.” “1984.” “The Grapes of Wrath.” Really?? I don’t have a problem with age-appropriate classifications. But as adults, we can steer clear of books we don't like on our own.
Savonarola’s intense distaste for displays of nude bodies in art could be ripped right out of today’s headlines. We are clutching our pearls over Michelangelo’s magnificent statue of David because, uh-oh, he’s got genitals.
We are told to erase the word “gay” from our vocabularies. Guess what? Gay people are with us, and always have been. Let’s acknowledge this latest return to discrimination and move forward.
Black and minority populations still suffer discrimination. We just can't seem to accept that, either.
The words “indoctrination,” "radical" and “woke” are repeated so often they have become dysfunctional lyrics to anthems memorized and repeated by followers who often don't even know their meaning. But they'll burn a book and ban a person if their charismatic leader tells them to.
And we are forcing pregnant women with unresolvable, devastating fetal conditions to refrain from resolution if those conditions don’t specifically threaten the mother’s life. I do not wish on anyone the pain of the woman who’s anencephalic baby is court ordered to be born, dead or doomed.
Savonarola(s) are too much with us in 2023 politics. They don't belong here. Not today. Not ever.