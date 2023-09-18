“Right now, Fani Willis is spending millions of our taxpayer dollars to take on political prisoners, the most un-American thing we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.”- Senator Colton Moore (9-7-23)
Georgia State Senator Moore and other authoritarian political figures have proposed that theGeorgia General Assembly should be called into a special session. The purpose would be to halt the prosecution of individuals who have been alleged to have interfered with the 2020 Georgia election, which was proclaimed fair and honest by conservative Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (a Republican).
It has come out that Fulton County DA Fani Willis has gone overboard in attempting to be non-political regarding the indictments she has handed down related to 2020 election interference. As the result of a very lengthy, detailed and thorough investigation the Special Grand Jury voted to indict 39 people, including 3 Republican US Senators (2 from Georgia). However, she only indicted 19 of them. Any normal human being would say that she is exercising an abundance of caution. Quite possibly, she is being too cautious trying to seem bipartisan to the public. Many would say that all 39 should have been brought to trial.
Yet, former President Trump still calls the DA “crooked, incompetent” because she has indicted him. So, to help score political points with the MAGA base and raise funds for their campaigns, right wing radicals like Moore are seeking to weaponize the Georgia General Assembly to defund and/or impeach an honest DA for simply doing her job in an impartial manner.
He was joined by other radicals, including the co-founder of the Georgia Tea Party, at a recent Atlanta rally (Wednesday 9-7-23). And Moore’s radical views are supported by a few extremist GOP partisans in Washington, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan.
Thankfully, despite pressure from extremists, we have cooler heads leading the Georgia GOP. Governor Kemp has called Moore a “grifter”, saying “We’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically.” and “In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment.”
I have not been a big supporter of either Kemp or Raffensperger in the past. I have problems with Kemp's partisanship and lack of concern for Georgia's low income people. And Raffenspergers voter suppression efforts.
But they are honest men who believe in the Constitution and separation of powers. Both are willing to stand up to authoritarianism. They deserve our thanks for preserving democracy, even when it is tough politically.