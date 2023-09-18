Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 

“Right now, Fani Willis is spending millions of our taxpayer dollars to take on political prisoners, the most un-American thing we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.”- Senator Colton Moore (9-7-23)

Georgia State Senator Moore and other authoritarian political figures have proposed that theGeorgia General Assembly should be called into a special session. The purpose would be to halt the prosecution of individuals who have been alleged to have interfered with the 2020 Georgia election, which was proclaimed fair and honest by conservative Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (a Republican).