Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 

“Overall, the ‘Limit, Save, Grow Act’ would grow the economy through common-sense reforms, bring more accountability to the federal regulatory process, andunleash American energy dominance.”- Rep. Drew Ferguson

Drew Ferguson, a country dentist, makes a big deal about being part of the “GOP Doctor’s Caucus”. But he has chosen to consistently ignore science (and the long-term health of our children and grandchildren) in favor of misleading right-wing populist politics. For example, his support of the GOP House’s “Limit, Save, Grow Act”.