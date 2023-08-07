“Overall, the ‘Limit, Save, Grow Act’ would grow the economy through common-sense reforms, bring more accountability to the federal regulatory process, andunleash American energy dominance.”- Rep. Drew Ferguson
Drew Ferguson, a country dentist, makes a big deal about being part of the “GOP Doctor’s Caucus”. But he has chosen to consistently ignore science (and the long-term health of our children and grandchildren) in favor of misleading right-wing populist politics. For example, his support of the GOP House’s “Limit, Save, Grow Act”.
This GOP proposal would take back Inflation Reduction Act money dedicated to long overdue energy and climate change funding, which has been consistently opposed by the House GOP. That is what Ferguson means when he says “unleash” ...letting the hounds of environmental destruction (the oil and coal corporate donors) unleash pollution on Americans with no regulation by the government.
Further, contrary to Ferguson’s assertions, the GOP’s ill-conceived act (dead on arrival in the Senate) would not help with growth. Estimates by Moody’s Analytics are that it would kill 780,000 jobs, increase the unemployment rate and encourage an economic recession. The only ones benefitting would be politicians receiving fossil fuel lobbyist donations (see below) and their pro-pollution clients.
But that is not the way that Ferguson and other simplistic Georgia GOP politicians see it - “The climate just changes. It always has. So-called ‘clean energy’ will not change anything, but will put America back into darkness, while our enemies drive ahead using fossil fuels and nuclear” (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, 8-7-22).
There is a clear failure of GOP politicians to inform their constituents of the truth, or to criticize climate denying radicals like Greene who care nothing about how the health of our children and grandchildren will be negatively impacted by pollution and climate change. For example, the 2020 Trump budget loudly supported by Ferguson called for a 70 percent decrease in Department of Energy funding for renewable energy.
Therefore, only 23% of GOP voters see the climate as being a priority, as opposed to 54% of independents and 80% of Democrats. When we look at the demographics, it is clear who the GOP is targeting. Only 40% of white non-college grads and 25% of white evangelicals think the environment should be a priority.
The GOP was not always anti-science and pro-polluter. But as the Cindy Lauper song goes, “Money changes everything.” Fossil fuel lobbyists have influenced GOP politicians to modify their views. Ferguson decries the Democrat’s “extremist climate agenda... (benefitting) politically connected companies”. However, of the top 20 Congressional recipients of oil and gas money, 17 are Republicans. The only Democrats getting funds are out of sync self-interested environmental change mavericks like Joe Manchin.
Fake news is being promoted by Fox and other outlets who knowingly distort the facts to gain ratings, as shown by the Dominion lawsuit. Further, political donations from unscrupulous corporations are twisting the truth into knots. Our politicians are being bought off. People do not know who or what to believe.
It will only change if we elect honest people to Congress who are not beholden to special interests. Change starts with each of us knowing the issues and voting.