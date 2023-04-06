Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com .

The flight from Atlanta to Osaka, Japan was a grueling 18 hours and 49 minutes.

Mr. Wanderlust and I grabbed our luggage, hailed a taxi, and arrived at our pre-arranged hotel in downtown Osaka. I was anxious to hit the sack by way of the bathroom. I flipped on the bathroom lights and started to deposit my tush on the throne when I stopped mid-air and jumped back for a look-see.