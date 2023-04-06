The flight from Atlanta to Osaka, Japan was a grueling 18 hours and 49 minutes.
Mr. Wanderlust and I grabbed our luggage, hailed a taxi, and arrived at our pre-arranged hotel in downtown Osaka. I was anxious to hit the sack by way of the bathroom. I flipped on the bathroom lights and started to deposit my tush on the throne when I stopped mid-air and jumped back for a look-see.
What in the world was this? The toilet had many buttons on it. What did they do? I was afraid to sit down or push a button to find out. It might have been “bye-bye world.”
My next strategy was to yell for Mr. Wanderlust to come and figure this thing out, and to please be fast about it. He came running wondering what all the commotion was. He does his best thinking while scratching his head, so he stood next to the toilet and scratched his head.
His conclusion? A bidet. But it wasn't. Or maybe it was, but with all kinds of pictures under many buttons. It was more than a bidet and it took some studying to find out how to use it.
Before we checked out of that hotel I had fallen in love with the Toto Washlet. I had to have one. It gives a whole new meaning to the term “wash and blow dry.”
The Washlet features a heated seat, heated water, and a heated drying element. The temperatures are adjustable. There are buttons to adjust the water pressure and angle so it can cleanse the front and back of your tush. The blow-dry heat and airflow are adjustable. It also has a deodorizer, hence no odor. It is what is meant by “cleanliness is next to Godliness.”
When we returned to the U.S., we learned that there had to be an electrical outlet close to the washlet. We didn't have one. We had been discussing moving from Fulton to Coweta County and I strongly urged that now was the time. I had to have one of those Toto Washlets.
We built that house in Coweta County, and I got my first Toto Washlet.
The plumber, a very southern guy, came to install it. When he finished, he handed me the instruction booklet and a remote control saying, “I have been installing toilets for nearly 30 years and this is the first time I ever had to instruct the owner on how to use one.”
On a later trip back to Japan, I noticed that many public restrooms had Toto Washlets. I noticed too that there were extremely limited hand towels. I watched some of the women wash their hands and then take out a small dry cloth from their purses to dry their hands. The bathrooms were exceptionally clean everywhere we went.
Many places use the universal toilet signs as in airports, but there is nothing about toilets around the world that could be labeled standard. There are so many types.
I experienced my first shelf toilet on a riverboat sailing the Volga in Russia. It has its advantages, and one of them is that it saves water. You may want to Google “shelf toilets” for other advantages, as my description may be too graphic.
England still uses the WC (water closet) in a lot of places. There is a ceramic water tank above the toilet bowl with a chain to be pulled when ready to flush.
Quite common are two flush panels on the toilets. One panel is larger than the other and you push the one that is needed to get a clean flush without wasting water.
With the Toto Washlet representing the ultimate experience in toilets, the squatty potty represents the worst experience in toilets.
Squatty potties are found primarily in Asian and Muslim countries. There is a ceramic device with a hole in the middle placed on the ground or wooden floor. A place for the feet is located on either side of the hole.
One then assumes the squat position and does what one must. There is a bucket with water and a dipper in it to clean the area when finished. A water spigot is on the wall to refill the bucket. Some people must have a person accompany them because once squatted, they cannot get up by themselves.
No sign is needed to find them. You simply follow your nose.
Several companies have a type of washlet now in the U.S. I have seen them for sale at Costco online.
We now have the opportunity to have a wash and blow dry from top to bottom.