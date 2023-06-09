A couple of weeks ago I was invited to a “Never Grow Old” lunch at a church on the town square.
A couple of weeks ago I was invited to a “Never Grow Old” lunch at a church on the town square.
This group meets once per month and has lunch and fellowship. I’m pretty sure I heard them talking about upcoming trips as well.
The invited speaker this particular day was a person whose voice would be instantly recognized by anyone in the western world. We would be having lunch with, and then listening to, the voice of Siri, Susan Bennett.
Now, while I’ve heard this voice for years, I don’t guess it ever dawned on me that it was an actual human talking. Turns out it was, and I was sitting across the table from her. She’s gotten me from Point A to Point B more times than she could ever imagine.
Her story was both remarkable and entertaining. She said back in 2005 she stood in a room saying words into a microphone for hours on end. And some of the words she spoke were not even words at all, but rather sentences and phrases where every combination of vowels and consonants could be combined to make every word ever.
I’m a “boomer” and I don’t understand technology. I don’t even mind the fact that I don’t know technology. I peaked somewhere on the Oregon Trail floppy disc back in middle school, and I’m ok with that.
It is beyond my imagination how they can take one lady’s human voice and make that voice answer every question ever asked, or give directions to any destination, almost instantly.
I think the one thing that the people at Apple didn’t properly portray is just how funny she is. If she spoke for 30 minutes, it felt like five.
I was also amazed at how talented she was. She did the voice of a child elf and while I’ve never met a young elf in my life, if you closed your eyes and listened to her voice, I’m pretty sure it was exactly how a child elf would sound.
Then she did the voice of a wise tree. Again, I’ve never heard a tree talk, but I’d put my paycheck on the fact that if I ever find myself talking to a tree, it will not be my first time hearing its voice.
After the lunch was over, I was talking to her and told her if I ever met her again, I was going to ask her to speak a personalized memo into the recorder on my phone. I honestly didn’t think she would do it so I gave her an easy out.
I said, “I’m not sure if Apple would allow you to do this, but the next time I see you …”
She replied, “I’ll do that right now.”
So the next time you see me, if you’d like to hear my personalized Siri message, I would be more than happy to let you hear it – especially if it’s at work.
Sgt. Toby Nix is a local writer, guitarist and public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. He is the author of two books, “Columns I Wrote” and “A Book I Wrote.” He can be reached at tobynix@yahoo.com.