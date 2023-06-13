Every day the world over, good intentions cover up a multitude of sins.
A visitor from another planet could hardly fail to notice that humans seem to care more about motives than results, and when results achieve the opposite of the intended effect, we’re rarely as quick to reverse course as we were to embark on the wrong path in the first place.
“God save us from people who mean well,” wrote the novelist Vikram Seth in “A Suitable Boy.”
This is not to recommend bad intentions, but rather, to recognize that good ones can be even worse, depending on outcomes.
Among the latest victims of good intentions are the foxes of Great Britain. A May 9, 2023 story by correspondent Hayley Dixon in The Telegraph reveals a “catastrophic decline” in fox populations since the 2004 passage of a ban on hunting them.
More than 100 veterinarians from around the U.K. have signed a letter which points out, “Advocates of the 2004 ban on hunting would not have expected their efforts to protect foxes to result in this catastrophic decline.” Oops.
Prior to enacting the ban, Parliament spent 700 hours debating it. That was more time than it deliberated over the invasion of Iraq the year before. Then-Prime Minister Tony Blair went along with it, but in his autobiography six years later, he revealed that the Hunting Act of 2004 was “one of the domestic legislative measures I most regret.” The hunting ban is exacting a terrible toll on the fox population.
Neither the activists nor the “armchair authorities” in Parliament, it turns out, had commissioned any scientific research on the question. Fox hunts were bad; no fox hunting must be good. Such virtue-signaling beating of the breasts was enough to pass a law. But farmers, livestock ranchers and homeowners vexed by predatory foxes took matters into their own hands. Whereas legal fox hunts culled the critter population of its weakest members and dispersed the remainder, the quiet “back-alley” killings since the ban took effect are nothing short of wholesale slaughter.
In the U.S., we’ve seen a similar effect from the Endangered Species Act of 1973. It’s called “shoot, shovel and shut up” because of the law’s perverse incentives. When an animal from an “endangered species” shows up on a rancher’s property, the government slaps all kinds of costly land use restrictions on the rancher — unless he gets rid of the critter before the government learns of it.
We see the same phenomenon in the gun control debate too. Well-intentioned people beat their breasts about guns and claim that government should confiscate them. Would any of those gun grabbers take personal responsibility when an innocent person loses his life because he couldn’t defend himself? Of course not. Self-righteous moralizing, not a positive result, is often their main objective. It makes them feel good.
So before you embrace a course of action, no matter how emotionally convinced you are of its inherent virtue, it’s almost always a greater virtue to set your passionate intentions aside for a moment and consider what the results might be. Facts can be inconvenient and humbling too, but they trump intentions every time.
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.