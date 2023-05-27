Our nation is currently facing a crisis concerning the debt ceiling. To fully understand this situation, one must have a basic knowledge of economics and finance. All financial decisions must be based on two basic factors, debt and revenue. The Republicans in the House and in general only wish to be concerned with the debt side of the equation while avoiding the revenue side. Only addressing one side of the equation makes a problem virtually unsolvable.
I work for an airline and my employer spends money to buy airplanes which causes debt but the use of those planes increases revenue. Spending on things such as infrastructure projects creates jobs which produce increased revenue. That's the way finance works. However if the spending goes to finance tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, that contributes nothing to the revenue side of the equation.
Many people look at the current debt of $31 trillion and believe that the only reason for that debt is unrestrained government spending but an analysis of our debt over the last century shows that this is not the case. While our debt has increased every year since the Eisenhower Administration, the amount of the increase varies based on many factors such as wars, tax cuts, stimulus programs, increased government spending, and decreased tax revenue caused by widespread unemployment.
The Franklin Roosevelt Administration presided over the largest debt increase in the last hundred years but his prodigious spending on government programs used to pull the country out of the Depression was tempered by the increased revenue from the jobs created by those programs. The largest part of the debt increase under FDR was due to WWII.
The largest percentage increase in the debt since FDR was under Reagan (186 percent) who lowered the top tax rate on ordinary income from 50 percent to 28 percent, and raised the bottom tax rate from 11 percent to 15 percent. This was the first time in US history that the top tax rate was lowered and the bottom was increased simultaneously. For comparison, during the Eisenhower presidency, from 1953 to 1961, the top marginal income tax rate was 91 percent.
Tax cuts are primarily responsible for the increasing debt ratio. In 1981, when Reagan enacted the largest tax cut in U.S. history it reduced revenues by the equivalent of $19 trillion over a decade in today’s terms and although Congress raised taxes in many of the subsequent years of the Reagan administration to cut back some of the revenue loss, the equivalent of $10 trillion of the president’s 1981 tax cut remained. Bush and Trump slashed taxes disproportionately for the wealthy and profitable corporations, with Bush enacting tax cuts while conducting two wars, severely reducing federal revenues.
In fact, relative to earlier projections, spending is down, not up. But revenues are down significantly more. If not for the Bush and Trump tax cuts, revenues would be on track to keep pace with spending indefinitely, and the debt ratio would be declining. Instead, these tax cuts have added $10 trillion to the debt since their enactment and are responsible for 57 percent of the increase in the debt ratio since 2001. So basically $20 trillion of the current debt can be attributed directly to Republican tax cuts.
For most of the past century, the debt ceiling was routinely raised on a bipartisan basis. But starting in the Obama era, Republicans in Congress began using the dangers of failing to raise the ceiling as leverage to coax Democrats into signing on to spending cuts that they would oppose in any other circumstances.
The Republican House refuses to consider any increases in revenue. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said, “My conservative colleagues for the most part support Limit, Save, Grow, and they don’t feel like we should negotiate with our hostage." To consider one branch of the government as a "hostage" to another branch of that same government does not make a healthy, viable government.