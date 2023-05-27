Letter to the Editor

Our nation is currently facing a crisis concerning the debt ceiling. To fully understand this situation, one must have a basic knowledge of economics and finance. All financial decisions must be based on two basic factors, debt and revenue. The Republicans in the House and in general only wish to be concerned with the debt side of the equation while avoiding the revenue side. Only addressing one side of the equation makes a problem virtually unsolvable.

I work for an airline and my employer spends money to buy airplanes which causes debt but the use of those planes increases revenue. Spending on things such as infrastructure projects creates jobs which produce increased revenue. That's the way finance works. However if the spending goes to finance tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, that contributes nothing to the revenue side of the equation.