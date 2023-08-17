--Venus: Thanks for my electric mug warmer. I love it!
She and Mars sit across from each other, talking in their bedroom, sipping their morning coffee. She's in her recliner, he's in the wing chair she had re-upholstered ages ago by Forsyth Fabrics in Atlanta, in buffalo plaid before buffalo plaid was even cool, and everywhere now.
--Mars: You’re welcome! Happy I could make you happy.
--Venus: So where is your book that you brought upstairs? In the bathroom?
Venus wives know their Mars husbands, do they not ladies?
--Mars: Yep, in the “reading room.”
--Venus: Why do men do that? Women just don’t do that, sit there for prolonged periods reading. It’s uncomfortable and cold. Give us a place we can rest with soft pillows, a fuzzy warm throw, and maybe even a bay window.
--Mars: Should I get you a mug warmer for the bathroom, too?
--Mars: Maybe you’ll be more likely to dawdle longer in the reading room with a book and a warm cup of coffee. Although I bet OSHA would disapprove.
Now she's coughing and laughing
--Venus: Just so you know that is about the grossest suggestion I’ve heard, EVER. And about this mug warmer right here by my recliner, it stays right here. And FYI, the instructions say if you see the button blinking it means it’s actually off, but it’s warning you it’s still hot. The button stops blinking when it’s cooled completely.
--Mars: Maybe I need a blinky button on my forehead as a signal that I’m off. And when the blinky light stops and goes out I’ve assumed room temperature.
--Venus: Can't wait till you get one!
They do love laughing together.
After her coffee, Venus excuses herself briefly and emerges from the “reading room” in short order.
Mars then predictably excuses himself after breakfast for the “reading room,” but apparently not to read, if he is to be taken at his word, because he says he is going to see a man about a horse.
--Venus: That reading room sure must be crowded with mixed metaphors! Good luck in there!
An uncharacteristically short time passes and he returns to sit in the Buffalo checked upholstered chair.
--Venus: Well that was quick.
--Mars: I was reading and I was moved.
She literally spits her coffee into her cup.
--Venus:. You did NOT just say that. And the man with the horse?
--Mars: Fine. I’ll have no more to say about them.
--Venus: You DO crack me up.
Mars rises and wanders over to the bedside table. His back is turned to Venus while he fiddles with something.
--Venus: What are you doing? I’m curious.
--Mars: Well, the light blew out in the lamp while you were in the “reading room” not reading and not drinking coffee. I’m replacing the bulb in this lamp with the bulb from the lamp by your chair. Had to work fast, though. You weren’t in there long enough. So now I guess I’m busted.
--Venus: My point. Maybe I should find a friend, a book, and a horse, too, so I can stay longer next time. Although, personally I can’t imagine mixing those metaphors or staying that long.
--Mars: That would give me too much time out here without female supervision. That could get ugly.
--Venus: Well, you’re in the reading room a long time without female supervision. How is that different?
--Mars: I have a routine.
--Venus: Well, that explains everything. Such is marriage and true love. So many pithy conversations!
(He smiles and so does she).
--Venus: Love you too. Let me know when you get that blinky light.
--Venus: Take my hand and let's get on with our day. Together.
--Mars: You got it. Where are we going?
--Venus: Anywhere but the "reading room." At least for now. How about we work in the garden?
--Mars: Oh boy. I’ll get my chainsaw and cut something down!