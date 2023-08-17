Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

 --Venus: Thanks for my electric mug warmer. I love it!

She and Mars sit across from each other, talking in their bedroom, sipping their morning coffee. She's in her recliner, he's in the wing chair she had re-upholstered ages ago by Forsyth Fabrics in Atlanta, in buffalo plaid before buffalo plaid was even cool, and everywhere now.