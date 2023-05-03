This is a story about our close encounter with a friendly bird, we named Bín.
In the early morning hours of April 1, 2023, our daughter drove to our home to bring some fruits and left a note to my wife that indicated she had placed an ailing bird under our neighbor’s front yard tree. This tree is still loaded with little red berries, similar to the fruit-like ones used for Christmas decorations.
As my wife saw the notice, she went to find the bird and brought it home. For the next 24 hours, it had to be hand fed. Also given some drops of water. If a finger was close to the bird, it would pick it and stay put on it.
On the first day, my daughter could identify the bird species, from a Google photo, as Cedar Waxwings.
Later on we learned that this species was a fruit-oriented one that could survive on a fruit-only basis. That made us happy for having supplied the right diet in the bird’s initial rehab period. Also learned about the reason for this species name, possible lifespan and that it is not an endangered species with an estimated 45 millions population.
After two days, the bird was picking the blueberries — in halves — and tiny apple pieces and thin banana discs from table napkins on the kitchen table or floor. However, it refused to eat two tiny pieces of avocado, which is considered a fruit by botanical science — and also three small grains of tender corn from a fresh corn cob. This may indicate that birds have a strong sense of smell.
Our bird enjoyed eating almost all kinds of fruits and even tried a small segment of a citrus mandarin with great enthusiasm — caught in a short video — and also surprised us with an inflation and deflation mechanism used during its digestive process, by which it exhibits a transformation like “Hulk.” All feedings get digested within 50 to 60 minutes. Then the droppings are numerous — 10 to 15. Some look air-infused, particularly those from bananas.
By this time we were aware that the bird was expectant of our whereabouts in the house. It had full access to the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and in-house plants. This was possible because the house has laminated wood floors. It slept inside a shoe box where it remained for 12 to 14 hours every night without showing restlessness or discomfort to exit this improvised sleeping-cage.
On Easter Sunday, after caring for our Cedar Waxwings guest for eight days, we felt partly confident that we could return it to its natural habitat and placed it on a branch of our neighbors’ tree.
Then we went to our front yard. And about 20 minutes later noticed that two birds were on the ground under the referred tree. As we approached, "our bird" started hopping towards the curb side and when it was perhaps two feet into the street, it was airlifted by a grayish bird, a little larger than a dove. This left us in disbelief, for being unaware of the presence of any large bird. Let alone one of prey.
At first, I felt ashamed for this outcome, after the close bird days in our SummerGrove home, but then realized it was good to share the story of our little feathered friend and what we had learned of his species, known as “Bombycilla Cedrorum.” Most likely after its pump-like (or “bomba” in Spanish) behavior.