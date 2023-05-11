“I know you wanna leave me
But I refuse to let you go …”
The Temptations sang songs in the ’60s that became iconic forevermore. They were danceable, harmonic, infectious tunes that defied anybody to sit still. “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” was one, and those of us who are of a certain age know the lyrics by heart. Just the mention of it starts the song machine in my head, the memories begin to roll, and I’m dancing like nobody's watching (also in my head).
In a nutshell, the song is a catchy up tune about a downer breakup. Guy loses girl; guy is overwrought; guy tells his sweet darlin’ he has a love so deep in the pit of his heart that he refuses to let her go; guy enumerates the dysfunctional lengths to which he would go to get her back, short of a restraining order. He’s in pain, and he is not too proud to beg, plead, weep or sleep on her doorstep all night and day to endure the laughter of her friends if she’ll just come back to him.
Why this song should pop into my head just as I sit down to write a column about Mother’s Day is weird. But as Queen Oprah taught us, women should always honor that feeling we get in the pits of our stomachs (and hearts).
So I honor it. I ponder. And it comes to me.
A mother’s bond with her child is a love so deep in the pit of her heart, she cannot imagine letting go. But mothers are tasked with doing just that.
Mothers must face that time when, after all the years of loving and raising their children, they must take their cue, not from the Temptations but from Mother Nature, and let their children go. Mother birds feed and nurture their babies in the nest until their babies aren’t babies anymore. They’ve grown feathers and wings strong enough to carry them away. So out of the nest, either willingly or at mother’s insistence, they fly away.
Raising a child, watching them grow up, then letting go as they leave the nest is a mother’s bravery in action, painful and proud. And it is her duty. Letting go isn’t about not loving them anymore. On the contrary, mothers have the excruciating capacity to do both, to love and to let go. Mothers are built to endure pain and to love from the get-go. We are a jumble of contradictions. We are tough, and we are soft; we are strong, and we are vulnerable. We are brave and we are shaking in our boots. The things children do can endear, enrage, frighten, delight and bring us to our knees. But a mother’s love grows in the pit of her heart and never stops growing. Ever.
My “boys” are grown men, 46 (in 2 weeks) and 40. As their mother, I am overflowing with love and happiness for them. Both of them had their weddings to their soulmates in the past two months. Over their lifetimes, they have tried my patience and given me some of the proudest, happiest and most painful moments of my life. Being their mother has been possibly the most difficult and most rewarding privilege of my lifetime. My grandboys are 15 and 8. Ditto to the max.
All of this is in praise of mothers, as loving and imperfect as we may be. Much love to you! Happy Mother's Day!
But let’s also be real. Not everyone celebrates Mother’s Day. In fact, some people struggle with the grief and loss of a beloved mother who has departed. Some grapple with dysfunction in their relationships with their mothers and would just as soon skip the hoopla of Hallmark cards, flowers and sappy kudos. Truth is, just as in nature, not all mothers manage to succeed in their jobs. Some are forgiven. Some aren’t. And some people have a mother's heart but are devastated and left bereft by the fact they are childless despite their deepest desire to be a mother.
So on this Mother’s Day, I also want to say to all of you who are motherless children and "childless mothers," I send you my heart; to all of you whose mothers or grandmothers are — or were — dysfunctional, difficult, cold, ill or absent, I send you my heart; if mothers have smothered you, helicoptered you, tethered you, ignored you, criticized you, imprisoned you because you wanted to leave but they were needy and selfish, wanting to keep you — Temptations style, “any way they can” — and refused to let you go, you have my heart; if mothers abused you, or abandoned you or made you feel inadequate, you have my heart. I congratulate you for being a survivor. And if you are still burdened, I can only wish you recovery, a good therapist and this mother’s love.
May this Mother's Day be a blessing. And if not, peace and love to you.