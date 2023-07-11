Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

A common saying that we have all heard is "There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."

What is the origin of this saying? The "free lunch" refers to the once-common tradition of saloons in the U.S. providing a "free" lunch to patrons who had purchased at least one drink. Many foods offered were high in salt such as ham, cheese, bacon and salted crackers so those who ate them ended up needing to buy more beer to quench their thirst.