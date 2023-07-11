A common saying that we have all heard is "There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."
What is the origin of this saying? The "free lunch" refers to the once-common tradition of saloons in the U.S. providing a "free" lunch to patrons who had purchased at least one drink. Many foods offered were high in salt such as ham, cheese, bacon and salted crackers so those who ate them ended up needing to buy more beer to quench their thirst.
Several years ago, I told my son that we were invited to a free dinner at a nice restaurant. He quickly corrected me and said, "Mom, there is nothing free. It always costs somebody something. The correct word to use instead of free is “complimentary." Ah, the student teaches the teacher, and I began seeing a role reversal. But he was right, and now I try to remember to say complimentary instead of free.
Grocery stores frequently advertise BOGO, buy one get one free, and knowing the word "free" will attract the attention of the shopper. However, the ad is really saying that you can buy one at half price, but that doesn't sound as enticing as "free." It also influences the mind of the shopper to pick up two of the items instead of just one at half price.
I thought about free/ complimentary as the Supreme Court struck down student loan forgiveness this week. The debt is not really forgiven (free), just transferred to others (complimentary).
A loan is a commitment that a borrower will receive money from a lender, and the borrower will pay back the total borrowed, with added interest, over a defined time period.
That doesn't seem hard to understand, so why is there so much misunderstanding of what a loan is when it comes to student loans?
This all boils down to a group of people who feel entitled to loan forgiveness and other things at someone else's expense. How did this generation of entitled people come about?
Could it be because Johnny screamed and cried because he didn't get a trophy from his little league team, and that some bleeding heart decided to give all players a "participation" trophy?
Could it be because Sally needed to be held back in the fourth grade to catch up, but the parents would not hear of it, and Sally became a below-grade-level student because she was entitled to move ahead with her friends?
We need to let the chips fall where they may. Kids need to know that the world can be brutal, and they need to be prepared to tackle it without someone intervening. That someone will not always be there for them. If they fail, they will then learn empathy for others when others fail. They will feel a sense of accomplishment as they succeed in competing in something or completing a project through dedicated perseverance.
People may undervalue things that they get for free because they perceive them to have less value than something that they have had to work for or pay for. Additionally, people may not fully appreciate something that they have not had to put effort into obtaining. The general thinking is that the more something costs, the more valuable it is. Therefore, "free" is of little or no value.
Let's say you are given a free T-shirt at a conference. You might appreciate the gesture, but you may not value the shirt as highly as you would if you had paid for it yourself. You may even end up giving the shirt away or using it as a rag because you didn't have to put any effort or money into obtaining it.
On the other hand, if you had gone to a store and paid for a T-shirt, you might value it more highly because you had to make a deliberate choice to spend your money on it. You would have put effort into selecting the right size, color and style, and you would be more likely to take care of it.
When election time arrives,
candidates start telling us lies.
They promise many things free,
Afterward, “Where are they?” is our plea.
None of that stuff turned out to be free,
For alas, it came from you and me.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.