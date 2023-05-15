Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

For decades, Robert Moses (1888-1981) wielded immense authority as an unelected New York City “urban planner”. He is a perfect example of how power corrupts, for the longer he hung around, the more dismissive he was of dissenting opinions.

His “renewal” projects were punctuated with arrogance. When he used the city’s eminent domain powers to wipe out whole neighborhoods, he spoke derisively of the citizens whose property he bulldozed. The “city” in his mind was not composed of its living residents so much as the concrete structures he envisioned in their place. The residents were the city’s “jungles” that he would use city government to “clear out.”