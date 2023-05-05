For the last five years or so, I’ve taken an annual bicycle ride with a close group of friends.
Our annual ride usually involves a half dozen of us riding from Newnan to our host's home in Thomaston for lunch where we’ll shower, eat and then head back home in a vehicle we’d parked at their house the day before.
Saturday morning, we gathered early in the Atlanta Trek parking lot for a quick rundown of the ride. In short, it’s going to be fun, but challenging toward the end.
Figured there’s a parallel in there somewhere. Luckily, I’d have five hours to think about it.
We start out fresh, not really thinking about the end because we’re still waking up along with the day. You talk to friends, catch up a little bit and settle into the ride.
This year, we have six riders ranging from 20-something to 70-something. The youngest is taking it easy on us.
After about an hour in, you’re warmed up, in the groove. The morning is beautiful and the perfect backdrop as you take in the surroundings around 15 mph.
Suddenly, the first hill of the ride rudely interrupts what’s been a pleasant outing so far. "Who put this here," someone asks. But hey, we knew there would be hills, so let’s get on it.
Some hills are bigger than others, and we all tackle them a little differently depending on where we are at the moment. But regardless, we all make it to the top so we can enjoy a little downhill.
Occasionally our route calls for us to travel along stretches of bad road, accompanied by increased traffic, but this too shall pass.
The passing cars are a lot like people you’ll encounter in your life. Some are nice, some are indifferent and a few, well, the sooner they’re out of sight, the better.
Around the 40th mile, you’re just over halfway there, but suddenly the hills seem to take a little more out of you than they did 20 miles back.
You begin to notice the importance of training for something like this, but also realize how your mindset will ultimately get you through the hard parts.
At this point, you’re certainly earned the right to stop. But any feeling of accomplishment, pride and accountability would be the trade off for immediate gratification and comfort.
Thoughts of the past are counterproductive, and dreaming about the end doesn’t really help much. All you can do is keep pedaling and know you’re closer to your goal than you were a minute ago.
Little breaks along the way let you check on the rest of the group and how they’re holding up. The idea of riding 70 miles on a bicycle isn’t exactly easy, but we know it’s not impossible either.
As we approach the final 10 miles of the journey, none of us are looking our best. Yes, it’s another damn hill, but you’ve seen them before so let’s just get on with it.
The wheel keeps turning, the odometer rolls on and you realize that everyone is probably battling something under the surface. You offer encouragement, even if you’re suffering too.
But we all know the end is near, and begin to realize we're going to make it.
We arrive at the Andrews home, or what one might call “heaven” since our suffering is over and everything we experience here is the “best” ever. It’s the best shower, cold beverage, hamburger, cookie – you name it.
There’s nothing better at this moment.
There is no more grimacing, no more cars, no more hills, and a lot more smiles. All our troubles are packed away inside our sack of dirty riding clothes.
We’re reunited and looking our best while enjoying this beautiful change of scenery where there is no shortage of hospitality. We dine together under a canopy of trees, marveling at our good fortune that we’ve made it.
And if you believe in reincarnation, that’s when we all pile in my truck and return to Newnan so we can do it again.