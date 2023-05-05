Clay Neely

Clay Neely is co-publisher and managing editor of The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at clay@newnan.com

For the last five years or so, I’ve taken an annual bicycle ride with a close group of friends.

Our annual ride usually involves a half dozen of us riding from Newnan to our host's home in Thomaston for lunch where we’ll shower, eat and then head back home in a vehicle we’d parked at their house the day before.