Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

Confucius and Mark Twain have both been credited with saying, “Find something you love to do, then find out how you can make a living doing it, and you will not have to work a day in your life.”

As Americans enjoyed celebrating the Labor Day holiday this week, I hope they stopped to reflect on the significance of Labor Day.