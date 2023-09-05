Confucius and Mark Twain have both been credited with saying, “Find something you love to do, then find out how you can make a living doing it, and you will not have to work a day in your life.”
As Americans enjoyed celebrating the Labor Day holiday this week, I hope they stopped to reflect on the significance of Labor Day.
Labor Day has been a national holiday in the U.S. since 1894. To many, it may signify picnics, parades, a day off from work, or the end of summer and the beginning of fall. But the day celebrates a long history of U.S. workers’ achievements and contributions to our country's well-being and success. Where would we be without those who work in factories, drive transport trucks, pick up garbage and do many other jobs?
Labor Day is also the unofficial kickoff for the NFL. The first NFL game of the season is usually on the Thursday after Labor Day.
Wearing white after Labor Day, especially in the South, is considered tacky. But why?
The rule came from the fashion practices of the wealthy. In the early 1900s, those who were well-to-do often favored lightweight, white clothing. Wearing white after Labor Day meant you were someone who had the means to have end-of-summer vacations. If you were not in the elite class, wearing white beyond Labor Day was just, well … showing off.
Did you know that the first Waffle House was opened in Avondale Estates, Georgia, on Labor Day 1955?
A national holiday does not mean that everyone gets the day off. Private businesses often are open for business as well as essential workers such as those in the medical and law enforcement fields.
Before retiring, I worked at many jobs, mostly in various family businesses. When working in a family-owned business, you get Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter off. Other days, you get up and show up.
My first job was taking in washing. My daddy always loved new gadgets. It was in the late 1940s that he had an automatic Bendix washing machine delivered. Always trying to instill in me a work ethic, he suggested that I contact some of the neighbors on our street and offer a pickup and delivery washing service via bicycle, or they could come and do the wash themselves, which most of them preferred.
My price was the same as the local washateria but was more convenient since most families only had one car.
The washing machine was on a covered back porch with three sides open to the outside. It became a place for neighbors to enjoy a little visit, string beans or whatever while waiting for the washing machine to do its thing.
My next job was in 1953, when I was 13, doing anything that needed doing in our family-owned Hudson's Red Dot Supermarket. Working on Friday afternoons after school and on Saturdays, my take-home pay was usually $14.75. I always put $10 in the bank and kept the $4.75 for spending money, which went a long way back then.
I later was proud to be able to write a check for the $52 per quarter tuition at Georgia State College in 1957. Yes, you read that right – $52 per quarter.
Mr. Wanderlust and I had a retail store in the 1960s and ’70s in Fairburn. We both worked there for 17 years until we sold it. We also helped manage the family-owned strip shopping centers Hudson Plaza I in Fairburn, and Hudson Plaza II in Fayetteville until they were sold.
Having worked all my life, I was not happy being without a job, so I went back to Georgia State College and took the courses required to teach school. While attending Georgia State, I worked part-time in the library. I kept up with the hours that I worked and was paid weekly – very “weakly.”
I then taught school from 1979 through 1986. I mention the library and teaching jobs because they are the only jobs I have ever had that were not in a family-run business.
Hard work spotlights the character of people. Some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses and some don’t turn up at all. A big thank you to all those who do turn up and do the jobs that make life more enjoyable for all of us.