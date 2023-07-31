The recent passage to have historical monuments placed at the locations involved in the horrible torture and death of 14-year-old Emmett Till shows just how polarized politics have now become.
Although I fully believe and endorse the remembrance of what happened to Till, I stand confused on the decision. Statements were made by President Biden, that we should preserve our nation’s history, "good and bad."
Vice President Harris then followed that up by saying, "We should not forget our history – we should remember it." This comment by her was obviously made to remind Americans to remember the horrible act that was perpetuated on Till so it would never be repeated.
Now this brings me to my confusion. If indeed we should remember all of our history, including what the ruling party deems good or bad, then why did we sit back, for the most part, and do very little whenever any subject concerning the history of the Civil War was discussed?
The mass hysteria of removing statues or anything that bore a Confederate emblem was fully supported by the government (politicians), and the voice of citizens that felt that was "wrong" were ignored. This is an example of hypocrisy at its height. Even government properties (federal, state and local) banned anything referring to the Confederacy from their properties. I will not go into a discussion about this, but I think you see my point.
My race, nationality and political beliefs are irrelevant. However, I will say I am a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran, and just for demographics, yes, I am a Southerner. There is an old saying that goes something like history was not made for you and for you to like it, it is just recorded as a record of our country and culture.
With that being said, does it not just seem right to level the playing field for future generations to learn everything? And I would think that the ability of a nation that was less than 100 years old and was able to survive a civil war, and preserve the Union, is an important fact that should be included in the history of this great nation, regardless of what the official cause was. I think it displays the strength of the people of this country, whether that history is "good or bad" in the opinions of some.
I am sure there will be those that disagree with me, and that is fine. But when it seems as if these decisions are based on political party beliefs and what will appeal to their voter base, that is the real "good or bad" in this country.