Music is a great reminder. It may not always be a good memory, but it’s a reminder nonetheless.
I remember at my mother’s funeral, as we followed behind the hearse to the cemetery. I played “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” in the car. I told myself that my mother had lived a life that made me as sad as humanly possible at the thought of her leaving this planet.
Right about the second verse, where the singer is telling the undertaker to “please drive slow,” I realized this was not the best idea I ever had. The song definitely had its desired effect. I let it play all the way through. And I haven’t listened to that song since.
I know if I hear it, it will take me right back to that moment in time, on the road somewhere between Fairburn and East Point. And that’s a place I have no desire to revisit.
I’ve listened to the songs from my father’s funeral a few times, mostly still trying to figure out how on earth he came up with that farewell playlist. He was a funny man to the bitter end. As far as I know, no matter what Merle may have sung, my father had never, in fact, been to Tulsa.
I have different songs that I listen to for different reasons. When I’m in the gym, the selection may be a little more aggressive than when I’m mowing the yard. But I tend to stick to a pretty solid line of the same old, same old.
Then there are the songs I once loved and will probably never listen to again, even though they may have once covered me up with feelings I wish had never left behind … memories I wish weren’t just memories.
That list of songs, The Unlistenable List, seems to grow longer the older I get. I don’t mind a song that makes me sad. It’s the ones that remind me of people, or places in time, that I want no memory of.
Maybe I should consider myself lucky that I’ve lived long enough to have such a list. I’ve been lucky enough to know people worth missing. It would probably make for a much sadder existence if you never lost anyone worth missing.
What’s the old saying? “Don’t be sorry that it ended, be glad that it happened.” That sounds like something I’ve heard before.
I guess it all depends on what song is playing at the time.
