Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

(Note: T. M. “Mike” Brown of Newnan asked me earlier this year to write the Foreword to his forthcoming book, “The Last Laird of Sapelo.” It debuts on Aug. 15. This column is excerpted from my Foreword.)

When I first saw the title of Mike Brown’s latest novel, I thought to myself, “I know what a laird is, but what’s a sapelo?”