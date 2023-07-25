(Note: T. M. “Mike” Brown of Newnan asked me earlier this year to write the Foreword to his forthcoming book, “The Last Laird of Sapelo.” It debuts on Aug. 15. This column is excerpted from my Foreword.)
When I first saw the title of Mike Brown’s latest novel, I thought to myself, “I know what a laird is, but what’s a sapelo?”
Now, thanks to Mike, I know that Sapelo is a coastal island — and not just any coastal island but one rich in history and fascinating people.
Before this book, I thought “tabby” was one of the more common names for a house cat. Now I know it’s a kind of concrete made with oyster shells.
What took me so long to learn this? The best answer to that question is another one: What took Mike Brown so long to write this wonderful novel?!
As an accomplished Newnan author of historical fiction, Mike knows how to tell a story from the past and bring real but long-dead figures to life. This novel does not read like an aerial view of an island through the clouds from 30,000 feet. As any well-told story should accomplish, you’ll feel as you read this one that you’re on the ground, in the very midst of the challenges, joys and travails of Randolph Spalding, his family and acquaintances. You can’t help but empathize with the main characters, warts and all, and find yourself asking, “What would I do in a similar situation?” As a result, the further along I journeyed through “The Last Laird of Sapelo,” the more I became emotionally caught up in it. And when I got to the end, I wished there was even more to read.
Though this is a work of historical fiction, the fiction aspect amplifies the history part, much more than the other way around. Readers will finish it with a much-improved understanding of what plantation life was like (albeit on one of the more enlightened such places) in mid-19th Century coastal Georgia during one of the most turbulent times in American history. You will appreciate the character of a good man because the author provides indispensable context — the cultural, economic and political background — that framed Spalding’s decisions and behavior. Perhaps if everybody read “The Last Laird of Sapelo,” we would be a more understanding, thoughtful, reflective and introspective people. Smarter too.
There is resolution to the story that Mike Brown tells here so well. No reader will feel he’s been left hanging in mid-air. Perhaps it will elicit reactions that won’t entirely match mine. But I can say as a very satisfied reader that it brought forth a wide range in me, from a whiff of nostalgia to a renewed appreciation for how remarkable individuals deal with difficulties most of us can only imagine.
To the pantheon of excellent works of historical fiction, we can thank Mike Brown for bringing us “The Last Laird of Sapelo.”