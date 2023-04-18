“Do-gooder” is rarely a term of endearment. Dictionaries define it as “an earnest but often naïve and ineffectual reformer.” Henry David Thoreau famously opined, “If I knew for a certainty that a man was coming to my house with the conscious design of doing me good, I should run for my life.”
If good is in fact good, what can possibly be wrong with doing it? The answer is largely a matter of effect and consent. If an act of doing good produces harmful consequences—by reinforcing destructive habits, for example—then it’s not a good act, notwithstanding the doer’s good intentions. If the do-gooder uses bad means to accomplish his good ends—such as theft or coercion—then that’s not good either. If the Salvation Army robbed banks, we wouldn’t whitewash its theft by asserting that the loot was well-spent.
Sometimes a do-gooder is an arrogant, uninformed know-it-all. Japanese novelist Eiji Yoshikawa wrote, “There’s nothing more frightening than a half-baked do-gooder who knows nothing of the world but takes it upon himself to tell the world what’s good for it.” Lots of those ones get elected, call themselves “progressive” and begin a career of legalized plunder for all sorts of allegedly good causes.
Mary Seacole was a genuine do-gooder whose means were as good as her ends. She had only grateful beneficiaries, and no resentful victims.
For two and a half bloody years, Britain, France and Turkey fought Russia in the Crimean War (1853-56). The conflict claimed half a million casualties, mostly in the presently disputed Crimean Peninsula, and produced little good that anybody can remember. Mary was there in the thick of it.
Born in 1805 in the British Caribbean colony of Jamaica, Seacole was the daughter of a Scottish lieutenant and a black “doctress” known for using remedies native to Jamaica and west Africa. From her mother, young Mary learned nursing skills and knowledge of hygiene, wound care, and even empathy for patients. Her bedside manner seemed to be a cure all by itself.
When the Crimean War broke out, Seacole journeyed to London to volunteer her services as a nurse but her repeated offers to the British government’s ungrateful war bureaucracy were all declined. Using her own resources, she headed to the battlefront on her own, arriving at Balaclava in early 1855.
She quickly built a facility dubbed the “British Hotel”—mostly from scrap metal, driftwood, and other debris. She earned enough of an income to survive and to purchase medical supplies for the wounded. She ventured regularly onto battlefields, risking her life to provide aid to others.
Mary Seacole served thousands of troops—the tired, the sick, the wounded and the dying—and she did it on her own dime. She was very good at what she did, and it was very good indeed—completely voluntary, consensual, health-giving and life-saving. She died in London at the age of 75 in 1881. In 2004, she was voted #1 among 100 Black Britons.
