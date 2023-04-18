Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

“Do-gooder” is rarely a term of endearment. Dictionaries define it as “an earnest but often naïve and ineffectual reformer.” Henry David Thoreau famously opined, “If I knew for a certainty that a man was coming to my house with the conscious design of doing me good, I should run for my life.”

If good is in fact good, what can possibly be wrong with doing it? The answer is largely a matter of effect and consent. If an act of doing good produces harmful consequences—by reinforcing destructive habits, for example—then it’s not a good act, notwithstanding the doer’s good intentions. If the do-gooder uses bad means to accomplish his good ends—such as theft or coercion—then that’s not good either. If the Salvation Army robbed banks, we wouldn’t whitewash its theft by asserting that the loot was well-spent.