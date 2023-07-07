Ah, summer vacations. Time to fly! "Let the fun begin," we command!
There is no “commanding” to be had or done in today’s air travel. Relaxing air travel was another day, another time.
Now it is often an all-bets-are-off lottery, often requiring nerves of steel, the patience of Job, and a sleeping bag.
Flying has always been a bit fickle, but the odds of a cancellation or delay today are exponentially worse.
If you win the air-travel lottery and the gods look upon you with favor, you get short lines at security; you don’t get fined for overpacking; you depart on time, arrive on time, and your luggage shows up when and where you do.
Both ways.
If all goes well it’s a lucky victory like no other. It’s like passing Go, receiving a Get Out of Jail Free card, winning Monopoly, being out of town when Vesuvius erupted, and winning a hundred million bucks in the Georgia Lottery.
Good luck with that.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects 2023 summer air travel volumes to surpass pre-pandemic levels, and industry experts are warning that many of the problems that led to last year's meltdown have not been resolved.
The weather, especially in the summer, is always a party pooper. Data shows that February, December, and summer are the periods with the greatest number of cancellations, which the data says may be because they are often also the stormiest and snowiest periods of the year, with severe weather likely to be causing cancellations.
Can’t do anything about that, no matter how much Pat Robertson tried to tell us we had tornadoes because we didn’t pray hard enough.
Unless we can figure out a way to move Christmas and school vacations to other times of the year, we can’t do much about reducing travel numbers in December and summer, now can we?
What can we do to make air travel better, or at least less painful?
We can pack more wisely.
That won’t get us where we’re going, but it might make our trip easier in the process. I wouldn’t have been “nine pounds overweight” on our trip to Mexico if I had packed smarter.
Did I come off as a pluperfect fool when I thanked the ticket agent for not guessing I had way more to lose than nine pounds? Why, yes, yes I did. In my own defense, I was ill and delirious at the time.
The growing trend to take only carry-on bags has become so de rigeur that available overhead bins are now at a premium. There’s a good reason to purchase a ticket that provides early or first-boarding.
Late boarding can mean no room in the Bin Inn and your bag gets sent off to the Land of Checked Baggage, which provides for accidental slips twixt bag and belly of the beast you’re riding in, resulting in accidental trips to Bag Siberia.
Just now being offered is a company called “Any Wear, Anywhere.” You go online and pick your outfits. The clothing will be waiting for you at your hotel.
You can rent them for two weeks and leave them behind when you depart. Only one hitch: this is only available for Japan Airlines passengers who travel to Japan by August 31, 2024.
Rats. Foiled again.
I have heard of people shipping their clothes to their destinations and shipping them home. I’ve personally never shipped clothes, but in the summer of 2003, I did ship a whole carton of art supplies to our rented Victorian for a two-week summer retreat on the bay in Portland, Maine.
Rick took fly-rod-making classes and made himself one beautiful fly-rod from scratch. I took photographs and painted nonstop, making a lot of mediocre, albeit cathartic art. Then we packed everything up and shipped it home. That did not go well. There was quite the fracas at the UPS store.
It had been raining, as only New England can rain. Endless, pouring, cold, and gray. For some reason my mind will not allow me to remember why we took our empty boxes and our stuff, planning to pack it all inside the large UPS store.
No sooner had we dodged raindrops and dragged everything inside, setting ourselves up at an out-of-the-way spot in the back of the larger than usual facility than the UPS guy on duty strolled over and said “Eh, you can’t do that in heyah.”
“Do what?” we asked. “We can’t pack in a packing store?”
“Nope,” he replied. “Rules ah rules,” he said, not at all apologetically I might add. “You will have to do that yourselves in the cah (car) or outside on the sidewalk. Now we can pack that stuff fahw ya, but…”
We jumped at the thought. “How much?”
Calculating, he offered up a price so high we would’ve had to resort to knocking off a bank.
“Have you looked out there?” we asked, gesturing toward the large windows at sheets of pouring rain. “And we can’t afford for you to pack it.”
“Sahwrry,” he said. “Then you just gotta take that stuff outta heyah and pack it yahselves.”
Rick finally resorted to packing my painting stuff, box by box, leaning into the car with the car door open while he stood soaking in the rain. I was the inside man, who carted each damp box inside, and I filled out the labels.
Two exhausted, wet wharf rats left that place ready to give UPS corporate offices a talking-to. We were so tired, though, we never did.
I can only recall, in our 52 years of marriage, one other time when Rick Berta’s face went so crimson. It was the summer Saturday afternoon we had been selling cookies at Market Day in Hogansville.
Taking down a 10x10 canopy after 8 scorching, sweltering hours took him way beyond the pale.
Now, our next challenge will be getting our passports renewed. I hear it takes months and the promise of your firstborn child. Wish us luck. We have an appointment for our passport photos next week, and we will be sending off our renewal papers post haste.
The odds may be with us on this one. We have a whole year before they expire.
And our firstborn child is now an adult.