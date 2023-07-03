Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

If you’re awake, you know what I’m talking about when I say there’s an awful lot of bad behavior going on—and perpetrators getting away with it, too. From lying to looting, it’s an epidemic.

Steven Pinker, in his 2011 book The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined made a case that humanity is more humane and kinder than ever. Statistics exist for violent crimes, of course, and Pinker provided bushels of them, but how does one measure bald-faced lies, silencing by intimidation, the “canceling” of dissenting opinions, and the like? Where are the data on hate, spitefulness, callousness, and discourtesy? I worry that amidst the good news Pinker revealed, something is gravely amiss.