If you’re awake, you know what I’m talking about when I say there’s an awful lot of bad behavior going on—and perpetrators getting away with it, too. From lying to looting, it’s an epidemic.
Steven Pinker, in his 2011 book The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined made a case that humanity is more humane and kinder than ever. Statistics exist for violent crimes, of course, and Pinker provided bushels of them, but how does one measure bald-faced lies, silencing by intimidation, the “canceling” of dissenting opinions, and the like? Where are the data on hate, spitefulness, callousness, and discourtesy? I worry that amidst the good news Pinker revealed, something is gravely amiss.
We are witnessing an alarming collapse of social cohesion propelled, as if it were consciously planned, by something bigger and more menacing than simply falling standards of character. I call it “evil”, and I sense that it’s on the loose and on the rise.
“Evil” is a very muscular term. I wouldn’t know how to describe something that is worse than evil, so I use it as a synonym for “as bad as it gets.” Its gateway drug is disdain for the truth, the little white lies that lead to bigger ones, that then open the door to more heinous offenses.
Lying, stealing, injuring, enslaving, and murdering are moral wrongs because they violate at the same time both God’s law and man’s nature (his rights in particular). Is there a bright line between “bad” and “evil”? Good question, but a good answer is beyond my expertise. I’ll venture this much, however: There is an inextricable connection between evil and power.
Every manifestation of “evil” involves a desire to dominate and control, to compel another individual to bow to one’s will. Evil often starts out small and draws its victims in, one bite at a time. Deception about where it’s really headed only magnifies the evilness.
Sometimes evil is manifested in an act so horrible no one can excuse it, such as a school shooting. Then evil goes to work to get people to ignore real causes and support fake solutions, like disarming the innocent. Evil’s allies include fear, corruption, chaos, intolerance, deception, envy, and a disrespect for life and property.
Evil people revel in the misfortune of others. They bully and manipulate. They fabricate and dissemble, conceal their real selves, and leave you with a weird feeling in their presence. They’re mean to both animals and people. They show little remorse. They evade responsibility for their actions.
They also crave power and when they get it, it becomes their means for institutionalizing terrible things.
An evil person believes his ends justify any means. He divides the world between offenders and the offended and sells himself as a savior. He injures, maligns, deceives, deconstructs, or even kills whatever stands in his way. He accuses the innocent of the very crimes he commits himself. He distorts language itself to confuse rather than enlighten.
Evil is at war with human nature because it deals with people not as the unique and precious individuals they are (endowed with rights) but as pawns, dupes, and tools.
Wherever you believe evil comes from, do not submit to it. We must confront it with, at the very least, an unwavering dedication to truth, solid personal character, and good ideas.
(Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.)