“The annual inflation rate in Georgia slowed to 0.6% in June 2023.”- Tradingeconomics.com
There are several aspects to the national economy. Inflation is very important, but so is the unemployment rate, job creation and other factors.
A recent report goes through each key factor, showing just how strong our 2023 economic picture is (https://home.treasury.gov/news/featured-stories/the-us-economic-recovery-in-international-context-2023 ).
In summary, the economy has grown significantly in the past few years, much better than “comparable advanced economies”. Job creation has been exceptional, unemployment rates are at record lows, and inflation is lower than the majority of developed nations. Most observers believe that we will avoid a recession.
Many aspects of our national economy are strong. But, due to inflation, two 2023 polls (Pew and CNN/SSRS) show that Americans are unhappy with our economic outlook. Pew found only 19% rated the economy good/excellent; CNN/SSRS was only a bit better- 29%.
Most blame Biden. However, inflation is a worldwide issue; inflation in the US is still lower than in most developed nations.
Further, as stated above, in 2023 inflation is going down dramatically in Georgia (https://tradingeconomics.com/georgia/inflation-cpi ). It is basically flat this past month. But that is after a sustained period of high inflation. So, when Newnan residents have gone to Publix or Kroger in the last few years, they have seen higher and higher prices. It disturbs all of us.
Higher prices being charged in the past are a reality, not a perception. Inflation has gone up every year from 2018 through 2022, due to- a. world events and b. poor fiscal decisions by both parties.
In 2018, inflation was under 2.6% in Georgia- but had doubled to 5.2 % by the end of Trump’s term. By 2022, it had more than doubled again and was 11.9% in our state. The good news is that it is projected to fall to 3% next year, roughly what it was in 2018. And stay flat for several years after (https://www.statista.com/statistics/441482/inflation-rate-in-georgia/ ).
The basic factor causing inflation is an imbalance in supply and demand. Per the International Monetary Fund- “if the money supply grows too big relative to the size of an economy...purchasing power falls and prices rise”
(https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/fandd/issues/Series/Back-to-Basics/Inflation ).For example, the Trump tax cuts added money to corporations and the wealthy- thus over stimulating a strong economy and increasing demand, helping to contribute to the inflationary rise in 2019-2020.
Further, natural disasters and man-made situations can create supply shortages. Arab oil-producing nations cutting the supply of oil in the 70s hurt virtually every developed country. More recently, Russia’s Ukraine invasion (reducing the oil supply from Russia and grain from Ukraine) helped cause shortages leading to price increases.
Many thought that a 2021 recession was inevitable due to the disaster caused by Covid-19 and Trump’s failure to deal with it. Subsequently the Fed, Congress and the Biden administration fiscally overreacted to the Covid pandemic. Interest rates were kept artificially low. Spending was rapidly increased, over-stimulating the economy.
Here is the bottom line. The economy is the major issue for many voters. The facts show that we have a very strong and vibrant national economy. But inflation has raged over the past few years, only recently coming under control. Rightly or wrongly, the American public blames President Biden. He and the Democrats will be in political trouble in 2024 unless that situation changes.