Act naturally. Original copy. Random order.
And then there’s everyone’s favorite, jumbo shrimp.
These are all oxymorons, a figure of speech combining two opposite ideas to create an effect.
Here’s one that may have slipped under the radar: humanely slaughtered. By definition it means, per the Humane Slaughter Act of 1958, that an animal should be completely sedated and insensible to pain prior to being slaughtered. I can only imagine how comforting that is for all the cows and pigs reading this column.
I gave up eating red meat at one time. One of the reasons was to improve my digestive system, specifically so that running in events that didn’t finish on the same day they started didn’t take such a terrible toll on my stomach. (Incidentally, it didn’t make a difference.) But the primary reason I stopped was because I had seen and read enough to know that there was no such thing as humanely slaughtering an animal.
I can hear what you’re thinking: Sure, but I bet you still ate chicken and fish! And you would be correct, but if I thought about it long and hard enough (and poured over any available material on the humane slaughter of chicken and fish) I could probably have given up those as well. What really held me back is my wife: it’s not easy planning meals with only vegetables and meat from animals that don’t have four legs.
I know a lot of vegetarians that do OK with their diets, and if I really put my mind to it, I think I could as well. I also know a few vegans, but I seriously doubt that I could survive on just 127 calories a day.
When she was a little girl, my mom witnessed first-hand a chicken getting its head cut off. This was well before 1958, of course. The headless chicken ran aimlessly around the yard for what she said at the time seemed like hours before finally falling over; it was then plucked, gutted and thrown on the grill. She never ate chicken again after that day. I can’t say that I blame her.
I think seeing something like that would have the same effect on me, but THANK GOD FOR THE HUMANE SLAUGHTER ACT OF 1958 that protects me from seeing – and, of course, all of our fine-feathered friends from experiencing – something so cruel and vicious.
I’ve seen more than my fair share of 40-foot flatbed trailers on the interstates carrying countless tiny cages jammed full of live chickens being transported to whatever place it is they go before they’re humanely slaughtered, wrapped in cellophane, and stocked on the shelves of your local grocery store.
Those poor chickens: cooped up in a mesh cage with barely enough room to move and being totally exposed to the elements – heat, cold, wind, rain – barreling down the road at 85 miles per hour (Are all the state troopers on vacation?) for their final moments as living creatures. Thankfully, they have no idea what’s coming – sorry – down the road.
Think about that the next time you enter the drive-thru at your favorite fast food restaurant.
And before you order, I have one last oxymoron for you to think about.
Happy meal.