Former President Donald J. Trump earned the nickname “the Teflon Don” for his perceived ability to wriggle out of trouble. Political attacks and legal challenges seemed to bounce off him as if he were wearing protective Teflon armor.
Trump has even acknowledged this uncanny gift. In 2016, he bragged, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Why he might shoot someone is beyond me.
Given his penchant for absorbing body blows that would topple other figures’ careers, he may have a point, but it comes with a caveat. While he might not lose many voters if he gunned someone down, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t face serious repercussions, which is evident by the mounting legal trouble facing him now.
Trump is grappling with not one, not two, but at least three serious investigations. Two weeks ago, Trump became the first ex-president to be indicted—an embarrassing distinction. This came days after he irresponsibly threatened “potential death and destruction” if he were indicted. Fortunately, no mayhem ensued, and he has maintained his innocence.
“Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, all of them focused on his involvement in the payment of hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with him,” writes the New York Times.
This was the culmination of a several year investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, but there’s debate over whether the charges will stick, in part, because of the prosecutor’s use of a novel legal strategy.
“The falsification of business records is typically a misdemeanor offense under New York state law,” reports CBS News. “But it can be upgraded to a low-level felony if the prosecution can show the defendant committed the offense with the intention to commit or conceal another crime.” Put simply, the prosecutor got creative, and experts question whether he has overplayed his hand.
This indictment dominated headlines, but Trump faces more serious threats elsewhere. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis assembled a special grand jury in 2021 to investigate possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election.
Per reports, several indictments may come from the grand jury’s findings, and prosecutors are allegedly mulling conspiracy, racketeering, and other charges, which could theoretically enmesh Trump when/if Willis proceeds accordingly. Sadly, concrete grand jury details and Willis’ plans have been hard to come by, and spectators may have to wait months to learn more.
Trump is likewise entangled at the federal level. “A federal investigation, now in the hands of a special counsel, is investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his defeat at the polls in 2020 and his role in the events that led to the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021,” according to the New York Times.
So what are we to make of these cases? Some call it the pursuit of justice. Others call it a bald-faced witch-hunt. In fairness to the latter, both district attorneys pursuing Trump are Democrats and the federal investigation falls under a Democratic administration.
That’s not to say these individuals are necessarily biased or are pursuing political vendettas, but it certainly raises some red flags—especially given the hyper-partisan nature of politics. I have to wonder, if Trump had apologized and officially retired from elected politics after 2020, then would all of these cases have come to fruition? I am not so sure.
Maybe the charges and investigations are overblown and largely baseless, but maybe where there’s smoke there’s fire and Trump bears culpability for some of the allegations. If so, former president or not, he should face justice, but we will have to wait and see the evidence. Either way, he is a walking criminal investigation at this point, which under normal circumstances isn’t a strong position for a presidential candidate.
I am dubious as to whether Trump will ultimately face any serious consequences, but he should consider the fate of the man with whom he shares his sobriquet, “the Teflon Don,” the infamous organized crime boss John Gotti.
Gotti was a massively successful mobster who climbed to the top of the Gambino crime family. Despite his ruthless misdeeds, he became a kind of media darling and won over much of the public. For some time, he appeared untouchable—even achieving several acquittals—but eventually, his luck ran out. He was convicted and ultimately died in prison.
Apparently, Teflon only offers temporary protection from prosecution—a lesson that Trump ought to keep in mind.