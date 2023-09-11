I’ll be glad when conference action kicks in.
Saturday saw Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee make short work of their out-of-conference opponents in games that don’t merit anything to be said about them other than the fact that – thank goodness, they’re over. (Southern Cal won going away as well, although it was against a conference opponent, Stanford. Next year both teams will be going their separate ways, and likely won’t meet again for quite some time. But I digress.)
Before this week’s action is reviewed, a comment about the Clemson game on Labor Day night. I’ve been asked by several Tigers fans why I didn’t cover it in last week’s recap. It’s because the game was played after the deadline for submitting my column. But to show I’m a good sport, I’ll cover it now: Duke - 28, Clemson – 7. Somehow, with a record of 0-1, Clemson remained in the Top 25; fittingly, they are four spots behind Duke.
This week, Clemson took out their frustrations by putting up 66 points on an inferior Charleston Southern team. Clemson shouldn’t get too comfortable: they play Florida State in two weeks, who put up 66 points of their own against Southern Mississippi. It’s worth noting that Duke continued its winning ways, beating Lafayette by five touchdowns.
Meanwhile, LSU took out their frustrations over last week’s annihilation at the hands of Florida State by scoring 72 points in their win over Grambling.
Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes, ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since the mid-terms in 2018, continued their winning ways at home against rival Nebraska, 36-14. While Colorado continues to impress, Nebraska continues to have their fans scratching their heads as to why the Cornhuskers continue to find new and innovative ways to shoot themselves in the foot. This time? Sticking with a quarterback prone to giving the ball to the other team. A lot. (Good luck, first year coach Matt Rhule. I trust you know what happened to your predecessor, Scott Frost.)
Last year’s Heisman winner, USC’s Caleb Williams, completed 18 of 21 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in limited action against Stanford. He rushed for one touchdown as well. In Colorado, Buffalo quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to put up impressive numbers, completing 31 of 42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns,
He, like Williams, ran for a touchdown as well. (Colorado’s “two-way Travis” Hunter – he plays on both sides of the ball – caught three passes for 73 yards. He was on the field for 125 of the game’s 140 total plays.) This year’s Heisman race should be a good one, and the Sept. 30 matchup between their two teams, Southern Cal and Colorado, may determine which player will be in the driver’s seat.
A word of caution to Coach Prime, Deion Sanders. Your “us against the world” spiel is beginning to wear thin. You should also be aware there are a lot of people in “that world” who are with you on your Buffalo bandwagon. Just thought I’d mention it.
Baylor, still smarting from last week’s loss to – wait for it – the Bobcats of Texas State, blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a 20-13 loss to #12 Utah. (Incidentally, guess who was Baylor Bear coach Dave Aranda’s predecessor? Matt Rhule. I wonder if Rhule held onto some of his green and gold coaching attire? Who knows: it might come in handy.)
Appalachian State, the little school that could (beat a top 25 team: #5 Michigan in 2007, #14 Coastal Carolina in 2021, and #6 Texas A&M in 2022), almost did it again, losing in two overtimes to #17 North Carolina, 40-34 in one of the more exciting games of week two.
Miami defended its home turf, taking care of #23 Texas A&M, 48-33. Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher, who’s hot seat seemed to be settling on the back burner after last week’s 42-point quiet-the-critics win over New Mexico, is now sitting once again on the front burner.
Speaking of Jimbo, it’s almost inconceivable – his teams have only won six of their last 15 games – that he was the first of Nick Saban’s former assistants to defeat his mentor in a head-to-head matchup. That was two years ago. Later that season, Georgia’s Kirby Smart became the second.
Saturday, Steve Sarkisian of Texas is now the third coach to accomplish do it when his #11 Texas Longhorns defeated #3 Alabama 34-24. In Tuscaloosa, no less.
It’s almost hard to believe that prior to 2021, Saban was 23-0 against his former assistants. Critics everywhere are wondering if Saban’s legendary dominance – seven National Championships over the past two decades – is about to come to an end.
Well, maybe not all critics.