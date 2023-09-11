Scott Ludwig

I’ll be glad when conference action kicks in.

Saturday saw Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee make short work of their out-of-conference opponents in games that don’t merit anything to be said about them other than the fact that – thank goodness, they’re over. (Southern Cal won going away as well, although it was against a conference opponent, Stanford. Next year both teams will be going their separate ways, and likely won’t meet again for quite some time. But I digress.)