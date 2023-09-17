Twenty-four of the Top 25 teams were in action, and not one of them faced a ranked opponent. The average score for all 24 games was 37 to 14 and indicative of how lopsided the games were as most of the ranked teams came out on top – with two exceptions: #11 Tennessee and #15 Kansas State.
We’ll start with # 15 Kansas State first. Tied at 27 with a few seconds on the clock, Missouri lined up for a 56-yard field goal which would have matched kicker Harrison Mevis’ career long. Only the Tiger coaching staff took too much time getting the kicker ready. The five-yard penalty for delay of game could have been disastrous; instead, it led to a new personal best for Mevis as he drilled it from 61 yards out for a walk-off field goal. Final score: Missouri – 30, Kansas State – 27.
As for # 11 Tennessee, they traveled to Gainesville to play Florida in the swamp. Two weeks ago I said the Gators were a bad football team. *Last week I didn’t mention them at all. This week, I’ll admit that I was only half right, because the Gators don’t appear to be half bad. Final score: Florida – 29, Tennessee – 16. The second half was merely a formality, because the game was over at halftime with the Gators comfortably leading 26 to 7.
*Last week was a 49 – 7 win over McNeese State. I didn’t bother mentioning it
because I doubt it struck any fear in the hearts of Georgia Bulldog fans.
I know that for a fact, because some of them told me so personally.
Besides, with the holes the Gators’ offensive line was opening up for the running backs,
I’m pretty sure I could have gone for 50 yards if they gave me 10 carries.
The best game of the weekend – and perhaps the entire season by the time everything is said and done - was # 18 Colorado’s improbable 45 – 38 double overtime win over in-state rival Colorado State. Behind by eight points with two minutes left in the game and the ball on their own two-yard line, Heisman candidate and Buffalo quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the team to a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game at 28. In those final two minutes plus the two overtime periods, Sanders threw for three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions, which would have qualified him for the nickname ‘Prime Time’ if only (a) his dad and head coach, Deion Sanders, didn’t claim it first, and (b) the game wasn’t over until almost 2:30 a.m. EST – well beyond the prime viewing hours for the east coast.
To quickly recap the other games:
THE GOOD: Georgia won its team record 20th straight game in a come-from-behind win over South Carolina, and Wake Forest set a school record with 10 sacks by their defensive unit in their game against Old Dominion.
THE BAD: South Carolina’s poor second half against the Bulldogs, Boston College’s team record 18 penalties against Florida State, and Alabama’s quarterback situation. (Honorable mention: the many Georgia fans who took to social media at halftime with the Bulldogs trailing 14 – 3. They cursed everyone from offensive coach Mike Bobo to their freshman kicker to CBS announcer Gary Danielson for the team’s poor first half performance.)
THE UGLY: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who called a timeout with nine seconds left in the game and his team trailing by 13 points as Florida had a fourth down that should have put the game in the record books. So, as Gator quarterback Graham Mertz took the final snap and ran around in the backfield to kill the remaining time on the clock, a Tennessee player clotheslined him as he was about to take a knee. Punches were thrown, players ran onto the field to join in, and yellow flags suddenly littered the field – all of which could have been prevented had Heupel not called a senseless – and what proved to be dangerous - timeout. It’s not like he had a 13-point play in his back pocket.
Switching gears to the professionals – sorry, that would be the NFL … with NIL, who can tell anymore? – for a moment, prior to this year no team has ever lost 40 – 0 or worse, lost the sack battle 7 – 0 or worse, lost the turnover battle 3 – 0 or worse, had a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, and thrown a pick-six in the same season. On Sunday, the Giants did it all in one game in their 40 – 0 loss to the Cowboys. Booger McFarland, formerly of LSU and now a commentator, pointed out that the Giants could have avoided a shutout had they scored any points. Scintillating stuff right there.
And, after of preseason debate about the impact Aaron Rogers would have on the New York Jets this season, the answer was found after just four snaps – or five if you include his ankle. Once again – and as I’ve said before – actions speak louder than words (especially if they’re coming out of Booger McFarland’s mouth).
One last thing: Alabama has already proven to be vulnerable this season (hello, Texas!). Georgia appears to be as well. Don’t hate me: I’m only stating what everyone else is thinking.