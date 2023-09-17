Scott Ludwig

Twenty-four of the Top 25 teams were in action, and not one of them faced a ranked opponent. The average score for all 24 games was 37 to 14 and indicative of how lopsided the games were as most of the ranked teams came out on top – with two exceptions: #11 Tennessee and #15 Kansas State.

We’ll start with # 15 Kansas State first. Tied at 27 with a few seconds on the clock, Missouri lined up for a 56-yard field goal which would have matched kicker Harrison Mevis’ career long. Only the Tiger coaching staff took too much time getting the kicker ready. The five-yard penalty for delay of game could have been disastrous; instead, it led to a new personal best for Mevis as he drilled it from 61 yards out for a walk-off field goal. Final score: Missouri – 30, Kansas State – 27.