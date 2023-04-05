Scott Ludwig

Even though I’ve done my best to forget, I remember playing a season of organized baseball when I was 11 years old. It was – for lack of a better word and because it was the absolute truth – traumatizing. I played for the Wolves in the Rhode Island Little League, although that might have been the name of the Boy Scout patrol I was in at the time. As I said, there are some things I’d rather forget - like baseball and Boy Scouts.

Occasionally, however, certain things will leave an emotional scar on a person that will never heal. Little League is most certainly one of mine.