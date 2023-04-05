Even though I’ve done my best to forget, I remember playing a season of organized baseball when I was 11 years old. It was – for lack of a better word and because it was the absolute truth – traumatizing. I played for the Wolves in the Rhode Island Little League, although that might have been the name of the Boy Scout patrol I was in at the time. As I said, there are some things I’d rather forget - like baseball and Boy Scouts.
Occasionally, however, certain things will leave an emotional scar on a person that will never heal. Little League is most certainly one of mine.
I was the farthest thing from a ‘natural’ you could ever imagine. I couldn’t hit, throw, or catch. On top of all that, I was the only boy on the team that didn’t chew sunflower seeds in the dugout. The only place I fit on a baseball diamond was in my uniform, although to be honest, it was always a little snug.
The first time I went to bat, I struck out on three straight pitches. The first two bounced in front of the plate, and the third was so far over my head that I couldn’t have touched it with a 10-foot bat.
Over the course of the season, however, I grew more selective at choosing my pitches. Once, I got really lucky and hit a triple. According to my dad, had I run a little bit faster – or maybe he said remotely fast – I could have had an inside-the-park home run. I told him the reason I only got to third base was that I couldn’t run fast because my uniform was too tight. (I was a chubby, pint-sized Babe Ruth. A chubby, pint-sized Babe Ruth who couldn’t hit, throw, catch … or run.)
I wasn’t the slowest player on the team, however. Not by a long shot. That distinction went to a boy named – and I am not making this up - Johnny Speed. He once hit a ball into the left-field corner and was thrown out at first base. On a relay, no less: from left field to shortstop to first – which, in Little League, takes about as long as it takes to sing the Star-Spangled Banner.
When our team took the field for the first time, I played in center field. That is, up until the third game when I failed to move a muscle as a ball went flying directly over my head. I told the team in the dugout after the inning was over that I lost the ball in the sun, which was my way of saying that when the ball was hit, I was actually looking at the concession stand behind the first base dugout, wondering if there would be any funnel cakes left when the game was over.
Eventually, the coach moved me over to right field. He called it a ‘strategic maneuver,’ which was his way of saying putting me where I would do the least harm. I guess that’s why he was the coach because, for the rest of our games, not a single ball was hit in my direction.
In baseball, just like my first at-bat, I struck out. After that, I learned to play golf. I found it a lot easier to hit balls that didn’t move.
In the future, should you happen to tell someone this story, be sure to mention I could run faster than Johnny Speed.
You and I know that doesn’t amount to much, but it sure does sound impressive.