Our grandchildren aren’t little tots anymore. I kinda miss them. Not that I don’t love and adore them now, one swiftly approaching adolescence and the other a teen. I do.
It’s just a different dynamic now.
As grandparents of little bitties, we got to be foolish and sing and play and dance and do all the things. There was no hesitation or shame over any measure of silliness. Then, thoroughly spoiled, they went back to their parents who were forced to deal with overstimulated, ever-moving autobots with an all-consuming attention-entitlement-disorder fostered at Grandma’s house that couldn’t possibly be fulfilled at home by distracted, busy parents with jobs, chores and carpools.
Sorry, not sorry.
Playing with little grandkids was both exhilarating and exhausting.
Pirates. Sword fights. Singing. Sandboxes and swings. Backyard picnics. Root beer floats. Puppet shows. Treasure hunts. Parades through the house. Fireflies. Storytelling. Books and blocks and Candyland. Laughing.
After they’d gone home, a sudden, muffled quiet like the kind you get after a foot of fallen snow settled itself through the house. Rick and I would collapse together into the soft snowbank of our sofa in the den to rest and recover. As our bones and brains stopped vibrating we happily wrapped ourselves in the warmth of shared memories from our day with the little boys.
Should someone drop in on our conversation they would’ve declared us nuts. And maybe we were. Crazy for those toddlers.
The boys had a favorite book, “Today is Monday,” by Eric Carle.
It had Carle’s trademark vibrant images, and each day of the week was attached to a certain meal. The recitation became more fun as each day and its meal got added to the list. There was even a tune to accompany the words if one chose to sing. Of course I did. Are you kidding me? Kid songs were my thing.
My Achilles heel was, always has been and always will be, suddenly forgetting a lyric or two, slap in the middle of a song, my brain going into a momentary state like a split-second food coma after Thanksgiving dinner, all mushy and flabby and needing a nap.
After all these years, one memorable, delirious conversation with Rick after taking a little one back to his house went something like this:
Me: (stretching out on the quiet sofa-snowbank as Rick joined me there) “What is Monday?”
Rick: “I don’t know. What do you mean?”
Me: “Well, is Monday spaghetti?”
Rick: “Ohhhh. No, Monday is .....? Wait…”
Me: “See you don’t remember, either.”
Rick: “Ok then. But Friday is fresh fish, and Wednesday is sooo-oop. I know that much.”
Me: “I want to say green beans. Something’s telling me the eeee sound in green beans goes on Monday.
Rick: “Why would eeee mean beans go on Monday? Could just as easily be spaghett-eeee.”
Me: (as if this entire dialogue mattered) “OK, you’re right. We need to go get the book from the bookshelf and look it up. Again. Why can’t I remember the order? I’ve sung it with Harper every day from the time he was 2 until he was 8 or 9, and he’d just as soon not, now. And Sawyer is still singing it. Just today, in fact.”
I flipped the pages in the oversized picture book.
Me: “Here it is! Look!” (singing, now) “Today is Monnnnday! Monday green beans, Tuesday spaghetti, Wednesday soo-oop, Thursday chicken, Friday fresh fish, Saturday roast beef, Sunday ice cream! All you hungry children come and eat it up!”
Rick: (deadpan) “Ok, well I feel better. Catchy tune, too.”
Me: (too excited and delirious to catch the sarcasm; also unable to admit this is what passes for conversation after an exhausting day with little tots) “Yep, but I’ve always been a little bothered by the beans being on Monday. They obviously belong on Saturday with the roast beef. But that would be two things on the same day and mess up the rhythm. Too late to change it now, though. It would be sacrilege. This is codified, sanctified and written in the stone we carved of Harper’s childhood.”
Rick: (smiling, clearly amused) “As you wish, princess. You take your children’s books seriously, don’t you?”
Me: “Do I sound crazy?”
Rick: (not missing a beat) “Yes.”
Me: (also not missing a beat as I lay my head back against the snowbank cushion of our sofa, finding his shoulder to lean on) “Then so be it.”
R: (now pacifying the idiot savant sharing his snowbank and clearly moved while tears filled his eyes) “Seriously, though. There have been so many songs you’ve sung with them, Babe. What a gift. Look at our own boys, grownups. Actual responsible adults. They both sing beautifully and love to sing. You did that with them while I was working so much and I just wasn’t here. And now I’m glad we both get a crack at our grand boys. A do-over. It is so fun to watch them when we crank up a song together. Today is Monnndayyyy…”
Me: “Well look at you. And there we are, back to Monday. Full circle. You, me, and happy songs, happy times, happy memories. Together. And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
Rick: “That’s a special sentiment. What made you think of those words?”
Me: “Oh, there are just some lyrics you never forget.”
Rick: “Love you.”
Me: “Love you too.”
Rick: “Let’s take a nap.”
Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.