Toby Nix 2023

Sgt. Toby Nix is a local writer, guitarist and public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. He is the author of two books, “Columns I Wrote” and “A Book I Wrote.” He can be reached at tobynix@yahoo.com .

 

I don’t know what the term “no rest for the weary” means.

I’m not even certain I know what “weary” means. Tired? No rest for the tired? That doesn’t seem too fair to me. I think tired people could use some rest.