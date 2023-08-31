I don’t know what the term “no rest for the weary” means.
I’m not even certain I know what “weary” means. Tired? No rest for the tired? That doesn’t seem too fair to me. I think tired people could use some rest.
And I am tired. Maybe even weary. Maybe weary is just tired’s more dramatic vocabulary cousin.
I’ve never gotten much sleep, but it seems the past few years have been a departure from even what used to be enough, no matter how little.
I have a buddy at work who will see me in the morning and say “You look tired today.” My response is usually, unfortunately, something along the lines of “Yep, I woke up at 3:30.” or even worse, “Yep, I woke up at 2:30.”
For whatever reason, I very rarely get more than four hours of uninterrupted sleep. It’s actually to the point where four hours is a bit of a nighttime victory.
The people I’ve lost in my life visit me a lot in my sleep, whether I want them to or not. Daytime memories are OK, as I have control over them and while they may be sad, at least they’re good. The dream memories I have no control over. They rarely make any sense and have little to no historical accuracy.
I had a vivid dream last night that involved my father. His health was failing him. So far, at least I could say that as he got older, he did indeed get older. But then the dream took a historically inaccurate turn where I watched him fall from the second floor to the first floor in some shopping center I’ve never seen before.
As I ran down the stairs to get to him, I became a part of a robbery that turned into a shootout with me equipped with a gun that was malfunctioning.
At some point during this dream, I realized I was probably having a dream, so I started trying to wake myself up. I was trying to get my dog’s attention to come wake me up. Anyone who has ever met Jobu will attest to the fact that if he wants you awake, you’re going to be awake.
As it would turn out, all of that was a part of the dream too. I was dreaming that I knew I was dreaming and trying to wake myself up from a dream … during the dream.
That sentence made as much sense to me typing it as it probably made to you reading it. But that's what happened.
When I finally woke up in real life from the dream about dreaming about bad things, and after I came to my senses, I tried to look for the bright side. My alarm is set for 4:50 a.m. I thought to myself that it absolutely had to be 4:49 a.m. for me to have such a long, drawn-out, horrible dream.
I looked at my phone, ready to turn my alarm off and start the day. It was 10:47 p.m. At that point in the night, I didn’t even want to go back to sleep, for fear I may dream again.
Maybe this column will find its way into the eyes of a sleep expert who can offer me some help. I do hope it doesn’t cross the eyes of any dream interpreters.
Some things are probably best not explained.