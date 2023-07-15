Those who know me or have read my memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife,” know “CBS Sunday Morning” is Church for Rick and me.
This past week, a man named Neil King Jr. bore witness with an incredible, personal story. He recently walked for 26 days on a “serendipitous, 330 mile ramble,” all the way from D.C. to NY. He’s authored a book, “American Ramble,” about what he learned along the way.
Just four words spoken in the voiceover introducing him stopped time for me. He had taken on this singular challenge, this daunting bi-pedal journey, the voiceover said, “…after surviving esophageal cancer.”
When he finally spoke, his voice rattled with a hard-earned vocal fry. A visceral zing, a hot, electrical shock ricocheted through me as if I had grabbed a live wire. The high voltage current settled itself deep in my heart, burning. I didn’t hear anything else for the next few moments.
My dad died of esophageal cancer in 1983, when nobody survived it. That diagnosis was always terminal back then, a guaranteed death sentence, and a short-lived one at that. From start to finish the average life expectancy after diagnosis was about 12 months. My dad was no exception. He lived exactly one year. One horrible, intractably painful, unrelenting year. It was an unacceptable standard that everyone accepted because they had to. Nobody seemed to be able to change it.
Ever since then, the grim prognosis has stayed the same. I didn’t know it to be any different until last Sunday when Neil King Jr. rambled right through my flat screen and into my heart, grabbing it so hard I winced in pain and liquid grief spilled from my eyes down my face.
In that moment, I hated the fact that my dad had missed the miracle of today’s medicine, the miracle that allowed a man with exactly the same disease to survive and thrive and walk 330 miles just because he could. I was happy for Neil King, but I also felt the acute pain of missing my dad, wishing he could’ve been as fortunate forty years ago.
Timing, as they say, really is everything.
Later, the weekly “In Memoriam” segment scrolled across the screen with photos and short bios of the notables who have expired recently. This roll-call requiem included Dr. Susan Love, a famous surgeon and transformative leader in the field of breast cancer. She died of recurrent leukemia – blood cancer. Another stunner. Now, a fearless, activist doctor with a foundation, clinical research and books to her credit, a brilliant physician with the fervor to help mankind has actually died, ironically, of the same thing she’s been trying to cure her entire career. Cancer.
I imagined my dad’s tribute, forty years late, inserted into the cavalcade of memorials: the picture frame surrounding his smiling image; the words displayed underneath in a bold font, “Hobie Franks, 1916-1983. Not famous but a good man, a loved and loving husband and father, who died of esophageal cancer, too damn young at the age of 67 before there was a cure.”
When my dad died, I was 33, still naïve enough to believe that good guys are rewarded with good fortune and long lives. His illness and death taught me, then, what we all discover in maturity: not everybody — not even really, really good guys — always live long and prosper.
So on Sunday, after all the lessons were delivered, sermon and prayers done, benediction offered and postlude played as credits rolled, Church was officially over. I clicked off the TV and sat silent on my den sofa-pew, reflecting.
I wanted to get it right, the message — the lesson — I was meant to receive.
And here it is:
We don’t know what we don’t know. Nobody knows how long it will take to find cures for things. I didn’t know medicine had progressed so far that there is now life past esophageal cancer. Dad’s death felt so cruel. And it was. I didn’t know if my dad died in vain, but all this time it sure felt like it.
I now know that he, along with all the others who’ve suffered in his shoes, contributed to the compounding knowledge that became the eventual cure for Neil King. Others, like Dr. Susan Love, and your loved ones, and maybe you, too, may do the same — contribute, I mean. Small comfort, maybe, but a big deal. Maybe it will take forty years. Or a hundred. Maybe it will be tomorrow. Not for us to know.
Death comes to everyone, of course. We don’t have to like horrible, terminal disease, agony and death. But perhaps our job is to live well with the time we have; to roam and ramble with our eyes open and our spirits giving as well as receiving; to have faith there are things beyond our knowing that are working for the ultimate good, even if, through awful grief and pain, it sure as hell doesn’t feel like it.
If my dad doesn’t know the good news of Neil King Jr., I will tell him when I see him again.
Blessed are those who plant trees under whose shade they will never sit.