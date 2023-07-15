Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

Those who know me or have read my memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife,” know “CBS Sunday Morning” is Church for Rick and me.

This past week, a man named Neil King Jr. bore witness with an incredible, personal story. He recently walked for 26 days on a “serendipitous, 330 mile ramble,” all the way from D.C. to NY. He’s authored a book, “American Ramble,” about what he learned along the way.