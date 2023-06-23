Summer in the South is a unique experience, especially when it comes to gardening. As the temperature rises, so does the level of insanity in the backyard.
My better half does 90 percent of anything plant-related at the ol’ homestead. Gardening is her escape. I’ve learned to just say “whatever you want” and “wherever you want it” when she starts asking me about plants and plant locations.
There is one concentrated garden area where the bulk of the edibles grow, but there are plants all over the place. If she thinks tomatoes might grow well over in some random spot, then tomatoes are planted in that spot.
My only response when she asks me what I think of a random plant in a random location is, “Does that give food?” If the answer is no, I immediately lose interest.
Assuming we (she) are able to keep everything fully hydrated in the Georgia heat, the battle over who actually reaps the rewards of the sowing begins.
Being the people who pay the mortgage for the land, we like to assume we have dibs on whatever food may grow on the land.
The bugs, critters and forest animals – being born on the land many generations back before we laid claim to it – seem to think it’s theirs for the taking.
She Who Does The Work is game to battle most creatures over the (literal) fruits of her labor. Except for those hornworms that get on the tomatoes. She instantly concedes defeat to any tomato that has one of those on them.
It’s a strange kryptonite, but she doesn’t have many, so I don’t question it. She’s just disgusted by those worms.
So far, in just the last week, we have had one snake going after our quail, one raccoon with the same appetite as the snake, two young bucks enjoying the greenery, and the five-acre ant bed and endless squirrels we deal with every year.
No matter how the annual battle ends, we will end up with food grown on our land, which is always the best-tasting food ever. The forest animals we share the land with will sleep with full bellies more often than we may prefer, but we will have our share.
And we – and they – will spend the winter preparing for next year’s war.
Sgt. Toby Nix is a local writer, guitarist and public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. He is the author of two books, “Columns I Wrote” and “A Book I Wrote.” He can be reached at tobynix@yahoo.com.