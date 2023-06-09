Scott Ludwig

Lou Koon dreams of a day when a son will be able to ask his father: “Dad, what was suicide?”

Koon’s dream serves as the guiding light for Armed Forces Mission, an organization he founded that provides World Class training in suicide intervention for all people. To date, AFM is responsible for training more than 26,000 people. Koon, a retired Army Chaplain after 16 years of service, is personally responsible for conducting more than 2,000 successful suicide interventions in military and civilian communities alike.