Lou Koon dreams of a day when a son will be able to ask his father: “Dad, what was suicide?”
Koon’s dream serves as the guiding light for Armed Forces Mission, an organization he founded that provides World Class training in suicide intervention for all people. To date, AFM is responsible for training more than 26,000 people. Koon, a retired Army Chaplain after 16 years of service, is personally responsible for conducting more than 2,000 successful suicide interventions in military and civilian communities alike.
Lou grew up in East Point, Georgia, but has resided in Sharpsburg for the past 21 years. He and Sherry, his wife of 36 years, have four sons and, to date, six grandchildren. Three of their sons joined the military (two Air Force, one Coast Guard) and the fourth is a firefighter. A tragic accident with one of his sons sent Lou spiraling on a downward path, a path ultimately leading to the formation of AFM.
In 2009, son Chad was severely burned in a backyard accident. Although it wasn’t anyone’s fault, as Chad’s father, Lou felt responsible. Lou became so distraught that he rejoined the Army in 2011 at the age of 48, hoping to get deployed so that he could, in his words, “come home in a box.”
However, one of his sons who had suicide training in the Air Force recognized that something wasn’t right with Lou and asked him outright if he was contemplating suicide. According to Lou, “my silence gave me away.”
Lou ended up not being deployed, and instead was assigned to a training unit where he was responsible for – of all things – suicide intervention. The assignment gave Lou the idea of forming an organization that could provide world class suicide intervention training. Additionally, it inspired him to write “Listen Learn Lead,” his book on how to build a culture of health in a community that reduces the chance of suicide.
The title of the book is also the name of Lou’s curriculum at AFM. “You have to listen with more than just your ears – sometimes it’s just a gut feeling.” The key to suicide prevention, of course, is to listen. “Take the time to talk with people, build up rapport, acknowledge and validate their pain, and then refer to people with thoughts of suicide. After a short pause to accentuate the fact that the dialogue is not unusual or uncommon, ask them if THEY have thoughts of suicide.”
Suicide, according to Lou, comes down to a matter of hopelessness, which “short circuits the coping mechanism that makes one think suicide is the only option. It’s not that people want to die; they just want to end the feeling of hopelessness.” For Lou, the light at the end of the tunnel is hearing people say “thank you for caring” or “I appreciate you listening to me,” indicating that there may be hope after all.
As one might imagine, Lou is on call 24/7. He’s worked with law enforcement agencies, fire departments, mental health organizations, school faculties, nursing staffs, the faith community and the public at large. The AFM opens its arms to anyone needing assistance. Last year alone, the AFM trained sheriff’s departments in all but 10 of Georgia’s 159 counties.
Lou says his most eye-opening incident occurred just before Christmas in 2018. He was training the Riverdale Police Department and spoke with an officer who served in the same military unit as Lou. “Bells and whistles went off,” according to Lou, so he asked if they could speak after class. However, the officer ran off right after class, not allowing Lou the opportunity to help. Three days before Christmas, the officer took his own life. From that day on, Lou adhered to “the 1018 code: get there as fast as you can.” In other words, if Lou sees the need and wants to talk to someone, he won’t take no for an answer.
Which is exactly what happened with a young marine whom Lou was asked by a mutual friend to check up on. Lou called immediately and introduced himself as a former chaplain. Lou learned the marine had PTSD, was medically discharged from the military and that his wife recently left him alone to raise their children. The marine also admitted he attempted suicide “about 15 minutes ago.” At the time, they had been talking on the phone for 14 minutes. After the failed suicide attempt, the marine said out loud “if there’s a God, do something for me now.” That’s when the telephone rang.
1018 indeed, especially taking into account that:
One out of every 10 people have thoughts of suicide.
Over one million people are in the hospital every year after a failed suicide attempt.
One out of 250 people attempt suicide every year.
These are the statistics that make an organization like AFM critical, vital and essential. These are also the kind of numbers that keep Lou awake at night. Lou says that “mental health crisis is an epidemic, and our goal is to provide a foundation of hope.” That sentiment is supported by his favorite verse from the Bible: “Wake up, strengthen what remains and is about to die because your work is incomplete.”
Lou compares what AFM offers to Wilson the volleyball from the Tom Hanks’ movie “Cast Away,” the silent friend who just listens and never says a word. The volleyball was just there. Listening.
“Hopelessness is the foundational reason for suicide,” Lou said. “The best advice is to validate the reality of the pain. Being present and in the moment; it gives people hope. Suicide is not an option; rather, it is an option ender. Ask them what can be done to make sure they stay safe.
“Then, of course, listen.”
***
To reach the National Mental Health Response Line, dial 988.
Visit AFM’s website at: intervenechallenge.org.