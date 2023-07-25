Our lives can be divided into three phases.
The first phase is that we want stuff but cannot afford the kind of stuff we want.
The second phase is that we work hard and amass enough funds and get the stuff we want.
Then the third phase is wanting to get rid of the stuff because it seems to own us instead of us owning it.
I have all kinds of stuff sitting around my house yelling at me to dust it. Some of my stuff is placed in various places where people with young children visiting me must stay on high alert.
Question to me: Had I rather have a dodo bird from Mauritius sitting on a coffee table or have a great-grandchild over and watch them freely play as children do?
What good is the dodo bird from Mauritius sitting on a coffee table? I dust it off occasionally along with the Moai figurine statue from Easter Island, the Faberge egg replicas from Russia, and other whatnots that I just could not leave that country without. Why, I may never get back there in this lifetime. I had to have it!
Now, I often feel like I am living in a museum.
I heard a sermon one time entitled, "Who or what is your God?" The preacher went on to ask, "Is that precious child of yours that is smarter and more beautiful than any other child in the world who you worship? Maybe it is that showplace dream home with a perfectly manicured lawn that you live in. Could it be that Corvette that you admire and shine on every opportunity you get?"
The preacher did make me stop and think about where my priorities lie. I guess we all need to be shaken awake from time to time as we become slaves to people, places and things. This stuff we gather over the years begins to take on a life all its own as we worry and obsess over it.
I have tactfully tried to suggest to my children they might love to have our Aborigine painting from Australia. They were about as enthused as if I had offered them some used shoes from the thrift store.
I was met with two sets of eye rolls when I tried to sell them on the idea of a beautiful conversation piece from the Black Forest in Germany: a cuckoo clock that would look great in a family room. Hopefully, they had forgotten that the cuckoo clock used to drive guests crazy, ticking and cuckooing every hour.
And what do you do with tribal masks from Africa that often scare small children and make them cry?
Shouldn't every home have a huge cannibal fork from Fiji?
What were we thinking? We weren’t. We were just gathering and collecting then wondering where we were going to put the stuff. Now we are wondering how we are going to get rid of the stuff trying to downsize as we get older. There will be an especially weird estate sale one of these days.
Other stuff that we have in our attic are boxes of crystal and fine china that belonged to Mr. Wanderlust’s mother. She was a genteel Southern lady who loved to entertain. Written on the side of the boxes is, “Sarah’s crystal and china that nobody wants.”
Sarah just knew that Kathi would love to “entertain” with it one day. When Kathi and Barry entertain, it is usually a barbecue on the deck with kids, grandkids, friends and dogs. The crystal goblets and china plates positively would not go well at their barbecues.
Not to worry though. An estate sale will ensure that the circle will not be broken. There will be people that are in the gathering stage of their lives eager to tote off a statue of Mother Russia or a wall hanging of Buddha. The torch will be passed, then in a few years, it will be passed again.
Such is life.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.