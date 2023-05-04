Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

I wrote a column less than a year ago and it’s time to revisit the impossible, difficult topic of bad things happening to good people. Since I authored the original article, there has been more death, suffering, injustice and intractable sadness in this world. The stark reality is, there always will be. The question is: What do we do about it?

Shocking death and sadness makes us doubly grateful for our blessings. Both our sons have celebrated their weddings in the last two months. I’m exhausted. But I very much prefer the happy exhaustion of working hard toward a goal, accomplishing it and rejoicing in it, as opposed to what happened recently to a bride and groom I don’t even know. They had a beautiful beach wedding. It was perfect. Moments after the reception a drunk driver hit them. The young husband is now a widower lying in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury while two other groomsmen lay in the same hospital, and everyone suffers the unfathomable losses. The sudden death and misery that have so cruelly laid themselves at the feet of a young couple, their family and friends are beyond human understanding. How does one navigate a life after being visited by that kind of unbidden, agonizing misfortune?