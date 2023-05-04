I wrote a column less than a year ago and it’s time to revisit the impossible, difficult topic of bad things happening to good people. Since I authored the original article, there has been more death, suffering, injustice and intractable sadness in this world. The stark reality is, there always will be. The question is: What do we do about it?
Shocking death and sadness makes us doubly grateful for our blessings. Both our sons have celebrated their weddings in the last two months. I’m exhausted. But I very much prefer the happy exhaustion of working hard toward a goal, accomplishing it and rejoicing in it, as opposed to what happened recently to a bride and groom I don’t even know. They had a beautiful beach wedding. It was perfect. Moments after the reception a drunk driver hit them. The young husband is now a widower lying in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury while two other groomsmen lay in the same hospital, and everyone suffers the unfathomable losses. The sudden death and misery that have so cruelly laid themselves at the feet of a young couple, their family and friends are beyond human understanding. How does one navigate a life after being visited by that kind of unbidden, agonizing misfortune?
And now, in the same week, we have another tragedy in the long line of never-ending heartaches. This week, we had a mass shooting in Atlanta, not because of a drunk driver but because of a sick person wielding a gun. One woman is dead. Four others were sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
I am sad. I am angry. I need a reminder.
Here it is, from July, 2022: “Summer Lament”:
I just read that a bolt of lightning is five times hotter than the sun.
I thought about the young man on the beach at Tybee Island who was struck by such a bolt.
He did not die right away, although I wonder if it might have been better for everyone if God had just taken him right then. But that’s now how it works.
The boy had a family, and a Christian church family, friends, a girlfriend, plans for a stellar future. It was an agonizing number of days as the boy’s brain began to swell, and there was a lot of praying to the God who made the lightning, the sun and the boy; the God who, in the end, didn’t save the boy from the strike five times hotter than the sun; the God who promises comfort and strength as a present help in times of trouble.
I’ve had my own brush with death. As a little girl I was running one day, laughing. Green grass, white sidewalk, curb and dark asphalt whizzed by.
A monster with a menacing, metal grin, hot breath and big round glass eyes bore down on me. I heard my mother scream, and I stopped in my tracks. I would say I stopped “dead in my tracks,” but that’s not true because I didn’t die. The monster screeched and halted just short of me, staring. We were wide eye to wide eye, up so close and so very personal I felt its hot breath on my legs and I smelled something acrid and awful, like burnt rubber.
And I was not struck. I was alive and unhurt. My mother swiftly scooped me up in her arms, sobbing, squeezing me and pushing her lips into kisses all over my face while speaking very firmly about how I was never to do that again.
No one had to grieve my loss or petition any deity to save me and feel devastated when I died, like the boy struck by lightning five times hotter than the sun.
I grew up to live a very fine, long life. And the boy did not.
Did God show me some kind of divine mercy God would not show the boy?
If someone says God intentionally spared me and not the boy I will tell you that kind of logic infuriates me. I am no more and no less worthy than that boy. My God does not turn a thumb up or down to save or condemn a life like a Roman emperor in a gladiator match.
Why would I expect one dying boy to be saved over another — why would God do that — when other faithful, church-going mothers in hospital chapels and waiting rooms pray to God, too? The mother of the boy struck by lightning and hundreds of friends petitioned God so fervently to save her son and yet she is, and they are, now grieving his death.
If you believe in a God at all, and you believe that God plays favorites, surely all those children murdered in Uvalde, Texas, would have been spared. And the boy — a faithful, churchgoing believer — would not have suffered and died.
Second-guessing the good Lord is a big fat waste of time. As a Christian, I try to refrain from attempting to make sense of things humans are not capable of understanding. That’s where my faith comes in.
My God gave man free will and, in these postlapsarian times, is a source of solace, love and strength; a powerful balm in times of need and sorrow.
I celebrate and am grateful to my toes for a divine source of strength and compassion when bad things happen to good people. I have called on my Higher Power many times to lighten the burdens I carry in times of trouble; to take them from me when I am weak or hurting.
I am thinking of the boy. I am thinking of those souls in Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 19 people in Texas, the people in a grocery store in Buffalo and the marchers in a July 4th parade in a Chicago suburb. And all their loved ones who must continue without them. There will be more.
Here’s the bottom line: It’s all beyond human understanding.
And when I stop asking why, why, why, I can finally accept the miracle of peace and acceptance that surpasses understanding.
That’s my faith. What’s yours? What can we do?
We can pray in our private meditations and prayer groups. We can attend our respective houses of worship, whatever they may be. We can sing loudly, pray audibly, dance, make a joyful noise, sob or face the east and bow down, whatever it is we do.
But all of that doesn't preclude the option of demanding better for us humans who have free will and who make terrible choices. Change must come. We must hold hands and come together as a community of humans with a common goal. We must seek reasons for what has happened, accept they will happen again if nothing changes, care about that and address solutions in a concrete way. Guns, mental health, drunk driving and a whole host of other issues need more than our prayers. They need our substantive, steadfast attention and resolve.
And we should do it like there’s no tomorrow. Because tomorrow is, very definitely, uncertain.