In Germany, English is taught to all of the students.
That means that in a decade or two, it’s likely that everyone in Deutschland will be able to speak our language. I tried learning to speak another country’s language a few times. It never ended well: I had a better chance of learning how to fly.
Not as a pilot of an airplane, mind you, but to actually fly. You know, by flapping my arms.
Quite honestly, it didn’t surprise me one bit. I was destined to speak one language for the rest of my life.
Or so I thought. Stay tuned.
When I was very young, we lived in Holland for three years. Our Dutch housekeeper tried teaching me her native language. The only thing I remember in Dutch is “Tho Van der Lubben.” Impressed? Don’t be. That was her name.
I took three years of French in high school for no other reason than that the teacher was el fuego. (That was Spanish, by the way. I picked that up on my own.) Did I retain any of the French? Nein.
As for German, when I was working for Porsche I was hoping to speak their language to my counterparts from der vaterland. Did I retain any of it? Bitte. (It means “please” in German. Since I meant it sarcastically, it’s technically English, because sarcasm isn’t allowed in Germany.)
So what, if any, did all that exposure to learning foreign languages do for me? Well, for one thing, I can count to 10 in a foreign language. Well, make that three foreign languages because I don’t know which number belongs to which language when I’m counting.
For another thing … actually, there is no other thing. That’s basically all I remember.
Regardless of these shortcomings in other languages, I’m still fairly proficient in English.
After all, I should be. I majored in English in college, and outside of the limited number of words I’ve ever spoken in Dutch, French or German, I’ve used English words to communicate for my entire life.
I write somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,000 words a week. I read an average of 80 to 90 books a year. I watch about – well, let’s just say I watch a decent amount of television as well. All of it in English.
I must admit, however, that lately even the English language is starting to pass me by. I still thought that things that are really neat were considered ‘cool.’ Boy, did I find out I was mistaken.
As best as I can tell, something cool is now either “phat,” “gangsta,” or – get this – “drip.” Whatever happened to “hip?” Did they spell it wrong and end up with “drip?”
Also, apparently abbreviations are considered, well, drip these days.
Try this one on for size: iykyk. It means “if you know, you know.” What does that mean exactly? idk.
Nowhere is my ineptitude with the language of today more evident than in this recent conversation I had with my grandson:
Me: Do you want to go to the theater to see a movie?
Krischan: I’m down for that.
Krischan: It means I’m up for that.
Me: Then why didn’t you say so?
Me: But you said you were down for it. Then you said you were up for it. So which is it? Down or up?
Me: Let me know when you decide.
I just might have to sign up for another foreign language class one of these days so I can be cool again.
And I know just which one I should take.