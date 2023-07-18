Scott Ludwig

Scott Ludwig lives, writes, and runs in Senoia, Georgia.  His latest compilation of 101 columns, Southern Hospitality, complements Southern Charm and Southern Comfort, his first two compilations.  Other books in his Southern Exposure series include Finding the Words, Portraits of the South, and let me tell you a funny story.  All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.  

 

In Germany, English is taught to all of the students.

That means that in a decade or two, it’s likely that everyone in Deutschland will be able to speak our language. I tried learning to speak another country’s language a few times. It never ended well: I had a better chance of learning how to fly.