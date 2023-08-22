Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

About this time every year during the 1940s and 1950s, when I was a child, my family was abuzz with plans for the Duncan family reunion.

My mother was a Duncan, and all the Duncan clan lived in and around Fairburn. There was my Great-Grandma and Grandpa Duncan along with their five sons, three daughters and their families.