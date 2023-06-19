Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

Deep fissures have been forming in the Georgia Republican Party, and they were recently on full display at the Georgia GOP Convention on June 9-10. The event was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, where Republican activists and delegates packed into the convention hall—many donning bright red, white and blue attire. The event occurs regularly, but the host city changes.

What doesn’t change much is the format. Delegates vote to appoint state Republican officials and on resolutions; activists are entertained by music and meander between cocktail receptions; and attendees sit through long motivational speeches from high-profile politicos. Put simply, it’s a bit of a dog and pony show, but for many Republican faithful, it’s a “can’t miss” event where they can talk about putting the party back on top.