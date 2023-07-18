Advertisers who market their wares on TV aim for a target audience.
The ads on the programs I watch seem to be for senior citizens. Figures. I see ads that are supposed to cure maladies that I didn't even know existed, and I am supposed to ask my doctor if these cure-alls are right for me.
First of all, I can't spell or pronounce these remedies that are going to make me go running through the streets and forests, or picnicking on the lake as ecstatic as if I had just won the lottery.
And why do they all use so many Q, X, Y and Z letters in their names? The names look and sound like a foreign language. I couldn’t ask my doctor about them even if I wanted to. And why would I want to ask my doctor if any of them are right for me?
I know it is good to be educated on new findings in medicine. But am I the only one that remembers going to the doctor and telling the doctor what my symptoms were and letting the doctor decide and prescribe what was right for me?
If someone asked what the doctor prescribed for me, my answer went something like this, "Some little red pills that I am to take two times a day for a week.” Enough said.
There was a time when ads on TV were the signal to run and get a snack or go to the bathroom. They were ultra boring, but we had to endure them in order to see the rest of our program.
When the VCR came out, we learned to record our programs and fast-forward through the dull commercials. Advertisers had to get creative and make ads enjoyable so that we would watch them at least some of the time.
Then we started seeing a few cute commercials that made us smile, like Speedy Alka-Seltzer.
Remember the little boy holding a fishing rod and sandwich while singing, "My bologna has a first name, it's 'O-S-C-A-R …'"? It became one of the longest-running TV commercials in the country.
I can still see the California Raisins dancing to, "I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
And my all-time favorite was Wendy’s ad where Clara Peller asked, “Where’s the beef?”
The “before and after” ads are done by PhotoShop. The salt and pepper gray hair is now light brown. The frown turns into a smile. The fat bulges are trimmed off, and the facial wrinkles look like they have been steam-ironed in a Chinese laundry.
Do the advertisers really think we are that gullible? They do. And we are.
Studies have shown that people need to see a message at least seven times before it sinks in. People learn it, and therefore remember it, by repetition.
This same principle can be applied to marketing a product. The more messages about the product that are shown, the more people are likely to recognize the brand thus leading them to trust and purchase the product.
But my goodness, the “My Pillow” guy is driving folks away from his wares with his sales pitch every few minutes on some stations. Mr. Wanderlust gets his exercise by running from anywhere in the house to mute the “My Pillow” guy. I don’t like him either, but I can continue doing what I am doing if the commercial comes on. He can’t.
The stations that advertise “My Pillow” also have a lot of “snake oil” ads. Did you know that you can get all the fruits and vegetables you need by swallowing some red and green capsules every day? The ad shows an elderly woman hopping off a golf cart and swinging a club to rival a Jack Nicklaus swing after taking the capsules.
There are also focus pills advertised that can make you focus as if you are landing a plane in a lightning and hail storm with a broken windshield and only one engine operating.
Not to be outdone is the little pill that will put you to sleep with no hangover in the morning. You will eagerly jump out of bed the next morning feeling great. And if you slept on “My Pillow,” took your red and green fruit and vegetable pills, and swallowed your focus pill for the day, nothing can hold you back!
However, for most cures, I think I would rather adhere to the common sense of a good laugh, good friends, a faithful dog, simple living and everything in moderation.
"Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” – Proverbs 16:23-25.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband, Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust), and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.