Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

Advertisers who market their wares on TV aim for a target audience.

The ads on the programs I watch seem to be for senior citizens. Figures. I see ads that are supposed to cure maladies that I didn't even know existed, and I am supposed to ask my doctor if these cure-alls are right for me.