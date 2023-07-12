Letter To The Editor

The NTH story the other day is a perfect example of why crime is so high.

An employee shoots a supervisor three times and rides off on a motorcycle. When caught, he is charged with: 1 Aggravated assault; 2 Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; 3 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 4 Methamphetamine possession; 5 Probation violation. What about attempted murder? Surely there are more severe charges to be brought, with heavier penalties!