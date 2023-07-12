The NTH story the other day is a perfect example of why crime is so high.
An employee shoots a supervisor three times and rides off on a motorcycle. When caught, he is charged with: 1 Aggravated assault; 2 Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; 3 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 4 Methamphetamine possession; 5 Probation violation. What about attempted murder? Surely there are more severe charges to be brought, with heavier penalties!
This criminal was supposed to be in prison from a conviction for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (De’ja’ vu) in 2018. He is at least a three-time loser! He only served four years of a 15-year sentence. That is less than one third of the time he should have been incarcerated. If he had to serve his entire sentence, this would not have happened. How many repeat offenders are sliding through the system with minimum punishment only to commit more crimes?
What good does it do to have our law enforcement officers arrest these criminals only to have the system release them with a mere slap on the wrist and a promise they won’t do it again? This has to be very demoralizing to the men and women that put on a uniform and bulletproof vest every day.
To change the way our society is moving, remember to vote on election day. I will be voting against every judge retaining their position.