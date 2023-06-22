These are the reasons I, and many others, oppose the townhouses in the Town of Sharpsburg at this location. There are many concerns that stem from various concerns and perspectives. Some common arguments against townhouses at this location include:
1. Loss of small-town character: Sharpsburg has a unique small-town charm and character that residents want to preserve. They believe that townhouses, with their higher density and uniformity, could diminish the traditional aesthetic and atmosphere of the town.
2. Increased traffic congestion: There are already traffic issues with Hwy 54, 154 and 16. Introducing townhouses will lead to an increase in population density, resulting in more vehicles on the roads. This will exacerbate traffic congestion, especially since the existing infrastructure is not equipped to handle the additional volume.
3. Strain on public services: With an influx of new residents in townhouses, there will be increased demand for public services such as schools, parks, utilities and emergency services. Overloading these services WILL lead to a decline in the quality of these services. Speaking of services, Sharpsburg has no sewer system; water is supplied by Turin.
4. Environmental impact: There is concern about the environmental consequences associated with increased development. Townhouses can result in habitat destruction, loss of green space, increased stormwater runoff and a strain on natural resources. Some developments add a “token” amount of green space.
5. Negative impact on property values: Possible. This area is very popular now because of the semi-rural setting. Growth can’t be stopped, but we can make a better choice. The high density and design of this townhouse development could detract from the desirability of the area, leading to a potential decline in home values.
This development will forever change this immediate area! Sharpsburg Town Officials, please say, “NO.”
Town Officials: Take a look at your Town of Sharpsburg 2006-2026 Comprehensive Plan. Comprehensive Assessment – Page 2. Paragraph 3. “… Sharpsburg should preserve and build on its historic character, maintain its small-town feel …” requiring all future development to reflect the traditional character of a small-town.
AND Speaking of the Comprehensive Plan, Page 17, states “The town needs a sidewalk installation program …”