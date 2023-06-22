Letter to the Editor

These are the reasons I, and many others, oppose the townhouses in the Town of Sharpsburg at this location. There are many concerns that stem from various concerns and perspectives. Some common arguments against townhouses at this location include:

1. Loss of small-town character: Sharpsburg has a unique small-town charm and character that residents want to preserve. They believe that townhouses, with their higher density and uniformity, could diminish the traditional aesthetic and atmosphere of the town.