I’ve been out of the loop for most of the last three weeks in a training class for work.
It was an Instructor Training course, and the hardest class I’ve ever taken. But that’s beside the point of this column.
I knew going into it that I’d have to present a 50-minute lesson plan, with a PowerPoint that I’d created, to a room full of people who may well know as much as, if not more than, me on any law enforcement-related topic.
I also knew from previous attendees that very early in the course I would stand in front of the class and be given a random word that I’d then have to speak on for two minutes, off the top of my head.
The day before I was to embark down to the state’s training facility, I told my daughter how out of my comfort zone this training was going to have me. My peak in the computer world came around middle school when I was crossing the Oregon Trail trying not to die from dysentery. I don’t know anything about creating a lesson plan or a PowerPoint presentation.
I’ve spoken in front of people here and there, but I’ve never done it without being nervous. Jerry Seinfeld told a joke where he said that a survey claimed the fear of dying ranked No. 2 on a list of people’s biggest fears. The fear of public speaking ranked No. 1. His punch line was that if you have to be at a funeral, apparently, you’re better off being in the casket than doing the eulogy. I think a similar survey today would yield similar results.
My daughter is at that stage of her schooling where she is probably going to have to speak to a group of people at some point. Anyone who knows her knows she is quite the introvert. I’ve told her before that life is lived outside of your comfort zone and even though I dreaded this class, I saw it as an opportunity to show her an example of that.
Thankfully, I passed the training. I was very much outside of my comfort zone for a large portion of the three weeks. It served as a good reminder for me, and an example for my daughter (hopefully) where life is lived, and growth is had.
Now for the title of this column. The random word that I had to speak on for two minutes impromptu, was “cranberry.” I’m sure everyone is thinking the same two things: 1. There are a ton of things you can say about a cranberry, and 2. Two minutes is not a long time.
Let me tell you, neither of those assumptions are remotely accurate. Everything you think you know about cranberries goes out the window quickly, and two minutes feels like an hour when you’re standing in front of a room full of strangers.
Now that my failure to wow my audience with my vast cranberry knowledge has been made public, I would highly recommend to anyone living blissfully inside their comfort zone to get out of it every once in a while. You’d be pleasantly surprised at what’s out there.
Sgt. Toby Nix is a local writer, guitarist and public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. He is the author of two books, “Columns I Wrote” and “A Book I Wrote.” He can be reached at tobynix@yahoo.com.