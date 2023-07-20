I just read disturbing news from a reliable source. National Geographic says they’ve discovered that ticks can “fly.”
Well, they don’t actually fly. They won’t swoop into your open window like a blood-sucking, Transylvanian vampire bat.
But they do travel through the air thanks to static electricity, from a pants cuff brushing the grass, or a boot creating friction. That means they are far more mobile than we knew.
“Wow, what wonderful news,” said no one ever.
I recall the static electricity lesson in science class that made Eddie Harper’s hair stand up on end. Everybody pointed and laughed. Everybody but sweet, sensitive Eddie. He left the classroom red-faced, in abject humiliation. At our class reunion 50 years later he still talked about it, bless him.
And there was my at-home static electricity hazing when my older brother and I were kids. He rubbed a balloon on the rug and held it over my head just so he could laugh at me.
Having a buzz cut/ flat top was a great defense for a fella. His hair was already standing on end. Girls back in my day didn’t have that option. But watching my brother glide across the rug in his socks and get zapped good and proper by a sparky doorknob was great payback.
Why do we need to scare ourselves silly over fictional blood-suckers like Count Dracula, or those pasty, star-crossed, teenage vampires from “Twilight?”
I heard all the Twilight hype years ago but never read the book. Despite the rave reviews, I didn’t go to the movie, either. I just don’t do vampires. Period. Frankly, I resent them, even those Twilight kids, celibate and fangless, or not. Really, call me a wuss, but I don’t do well with that kind of entertainment.
Reality is enough. Ticks, those little blood-suckers, are genuine, tiny vampires. So are mosquitoes. Mosquitoes really do fly. Ticks and mosquitoes are both too small to stab with a wooden stake and too stubborn to be deterred by garlic necklaces or crosses. DEET spray is the true, modern vampire slayer today. And if you don’t use it, you are truly vulnerable.
Ticks and mosquitoes really attack, and can make you sick — really sick. Malaria is getting its turn in the U.S. all of a sudden, too. Thank you, mosquitoes. Not.
In fact, my friend Beth returned from Cumberland Island last month with over 100 tick bites. Her husband says he's making her a shirt that says "Ticks Dig Me." I think I'd go on a round of antibiotics just because.
Years ago I went to an outdoor affair one summer in New Hampshire. The mosquitoes were as big as Buicks and felt like needles piercing all the way through our clothing. We made hasty exits indoors and cursed those little party-pooping beasts. It was an actual Alfred Hitchcock sequel to “The Birds.”
Maybe people traumatize themselves in the name of entertainment with fictional predatory monsters in movies and television and books because they like seeing boogie men that can’t possibly be real. Once the movie’s over and the lights come on, well, whew, “Everyone’s safe! Wasn’t that just a fun romp?!”
In a word, for me? No. Would I ever change my mind? Also, no.
I don’t do scary movies. No fun watching, and no safe harbor afterwards for me.
It all goes back about 50 years — to the seminal horror movie experience that scarred me for life. At the tender age of 8.
Our teenage babysitter pulled a stealthy movie matinee switcheroo one Saturday afternoon, and instead of the parent-approved “Tom Thumb,” swore my brother and me to secrecy and sneaked us into the Fox Theatre for a matinee horror double-feature: “The Return of Dracula,” and “The Blob.”
I remember curling up in a catatonic ball under my seat, holding it down over me, arms against my ears, eyes squinted closed, navigating a sticky movie-theater floor and wishing fervently I could teleport myself to Disneyland.
Still, I saw and heard too much.
After that, I began a nightly bedtime ritual. For years, bless my heart, I laid me down to sleep in wide-eyed, mortal fear, with the light on and the covers pulled tight and high, the small silver cross on the chain around my neck carefully positioned on top of the covers. And oh, the nightmares. Pitiful, I tell you. Just pitiful.
I’m all grown up and over it now. I sleep peacefully. I’m just fine, albeit forever changed. I know my limits. I don’t do vampires (or clowns, by the way) or horror movies of any stripe.
But sometimes I do dream of finding that babysitter, shoving her into a seat and forcing her to sit through something really horrific.
Donald Trump on an endless loop, perhaps.
And now there’s this scary tick and mosquito news. Actual news. Scary insect monsters have already made it into the movies (so people tell me) and audiences can somehow enjoy that they’re not real. But I wouldn’t know, exactly. I don’t do scary movies, remember? But ticks and mosquitoes are real, and they're heeeere! Scary enough, I say. Plenty scary enough.