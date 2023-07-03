Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

When I was in elementary and middle school, a typical school lunch might have consisted of a rectangular object that we were told was pizza, bland corn, a cup of beans topped by a thick layer of congealed “bean juice,” and of course, chocolate milk. It was a culinary tragedy, but it was a temporary one.

Once summer came along, I could eat at home—giving me a reprieve from this wanton torture—but as an adult, I’ve come to realize that this is a privilege that not every child enjoys. Around 9 million American children are food insecure, and a 2014 estimate suggested that one in four youths in Georgia go hungry during the summer months.