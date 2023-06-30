These are some great words to live by:
— If you think you’re a person of some influence, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.
— Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly.
— Don’t pick a fight with an old man. If he is too old to fight, he’ll just kill you.
With all of those words in mind, though, the byword today is Anger. Anger is what’s happening these days. People are mad. About a lot of things. Too many folks have consigned themselves to common, belligerent, self-serving rhetoric as a way to try and effectively persuade some and debase others. The whole anger-speak exercise is inelegant, but it appeals to some people.
Borrowing a phrase from Shakespeare, I see, hear and feel the slings and arrows of outrage in today’s furious language and behavior.
The medieval sling was a frightful weapon, sending a rock whizzing your way, a la David and that big giant. If it didn’t kill you, it would maim you, and it would be painful. The single arrow might kill as well. And if not, it would be deeply embedded somewhere in your body, and the pain would be unbearable and drive you crazy.
This is today’s angry, violent rhetoric in a nutshell.
I try being kind. I am human and don't always get it right. But I try. And if my opinion doesn’t fit your narrative, I’m not slinging a rock at your forehead. Please don’t sling one at mine. It’s disrespectful, and it’s mean.
Base, crude, accusatory language serves a purpose, of course. This language aims to appeal to people who thrive on opinionated outrage, anger, and who do not understand the embedded sophistry, taking a sliver of truth and bending it to create a false narrative. Slinging outrageous arrows riles up those who agree with an opinion and means to wound or conquer those who don’t agree.
How’s that working for us? I think it’s not working one bit. Vitriolic barbs and angry sentiments flung out, for example, “Quit your whining and grow up,” or, “Get over it,” are just not helpful.
I subscribe to Kipling’s epic poem “If” which encourages people to take a high road and treat people with maturity and respect regardless of how they treat you. Keeping your dignity and your head when expressing a belief or handling an assault on your very being when others are “losing theirs and blaming it on you” is, indeed, the mark of a decent gentleman (or woman).
And I like the philosophy that it’s better to present a bouquet to open a diplomatic dialogue than a bat to beat over someone’s head, because in the end, a bit of the scent of a bouquet clings to the hands of the giver as well as the receiver.
The rhetoric emanating from politicians on both sides of the aisle is deeply troubling. It is disheartening to witness elected officials prioritize personal agendas over the interests of the people they represent. This type of divisive language only serves to exacerbate the already polarized climate in our society.
How about we stop dealing in a binary “right/wrong” modality? In the realm of philosophy and spirituality, the great poet Rumi beckons us toward a field beyond the limitations of right and wrong. He invites us to imagine a space where judgment and condemnation cease to exist, a place where understanding and empathy thrive. In our politically divided world, could such a field hold the key to finding solutions to our woes? Is it even possible for both parties to set aside their firm positions and meet there?
The idea of finding common ground seems almost fantastical in today's polarized political landscape. Partisan divides run deep, and the condemnation of one another has become a norm rather than an exception. It is easy to feel skeptical about the possibility of a genuine meeting of minds. However, even in the midst of this skepticism, we must not lose sight of the potential for growth and progress.
While it may seem that both parties are too entrenched in their own ideologies to budge, it is crucial to remember that politicians are representatives of the people they serve. They are accountable to their constituents, and ultimately, their purpose is to address the needs of the nation. This realization opens the door to the possibility of finding common ground and seeking solutions that transcend partisan lines.
However, to reach that field beyond right and wrong, it requires a collective willingness to engage in dialogue with an open mind and a genuine intent to understand one another. It necessitates recognizing that no single party holds a monopoly on wisdom or virtue. It requires setting aside the inclination to vilify the other side and instead fostering an environment of respect, empathy and cooperation.
Finding a solution to our political woes certainly won't happen overnight. But it is not an impossible endeavor. We must remember that the future of our nation rests on our ability to transcend the divisions that plague us. It requires brave individuals who are willing to step outside their comfort zones, challenge their own beliefs, and engage in meaningful conversations with those who hold differing viewpoints.
By embracing the principles of understanding, empathy and compromise, we can begin to bridge the gap that divides us. It may not be a swift or straightforward process, but it is a necessary one. The alternative is to remain trapped in a perpetual cycle of animosity and stagnation, which ultimately serves no one.
Rumi's field beyond right and wrong offers us a glimmer of hope. It reminds us that the potential for unity and progress lies within our collective reach. It is up to us, as citizens, to demand more from our elected officials and to create an environment where meeting in that field becomes not only possible but essential. Let us embrace the challenge and strive towards a political landscape characterized by mutual understanding, cooperation and a genuine commitment to the greater good.