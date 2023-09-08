Emory Palmer

Emory Palmer is a lifelong Newnan resident and current Superior Court Judge for the Coweta Judicial Circuit.

“Jimmy Buffett is dead, and I don’t feel so good myself.” That’s what Lewis Grizzard said about Elvis, and now I think I really know what he meant.

Jimmy Buffett’s songs have been the background music for my life, and with him gone, I feel like I have lost a friend. I never met him and didn’t know him personally, of course, but like millions of others, Buffett’s laid-back sound has been my escape route from the stresses of life. In the mid-’70s I first heard his music in my uncle’s apartment on a turntable.