“Jimmy Buffett is dead, and I don’t feel so good myself.” That’s what Lewis Grizzard said about Elvis, and now I think I really know what he meant.
Jimmy Buffett’s songs have been the background music for my life, and with him gone, I feel like I have lost a friend. I never met him and didn’t know him personally, of course, but like millions of others, Buffett’s laid-back sound has been my escape route from the stresses of life. In the mid-’70s I first heard his music in my uncle’s apartment on a turntable.
I sat there looking at the cover art on the A1A album cover showing Jimmy stretched out in a chair under a palm frond umbrella holding a Michelob Beer, the kind with the amber bottle you can’t get anymore, and I was hooked.
As a child, being a beach bum seemed like a pretty cool way to live. Then, in the summer of 1977, I went to camp in the North Georgia Mountains. One of my counselors was from Key West and told us all about Jimmy Buffet and how great it was in the Keys. It sounded like paradise.
As I got older and got more into his music, I started to appreciate the storytelling. “A Pirate Looks at 40” and “He Went to Paris” are really great stories. Both songs conjure up daydreams of being a globetrotting swashbuckler, flying a floatplane around the Caribbean and living life on my own terms. I spent a lot of time at sea when I was in the Marines.
While serving on the USS Tarawa, I worked the midnight watch in the radio room and got off work just as the sun was rising. There’s a distinct picture in my mind of one of those mornings, sitting on the catwalk after my watch, looking out at the Pacific Ocean rushing by and listening to the entire album “Son of a Son of a Sailor” on my Walkman. It was a peaceful interlude in an otherwise stressful environment. I’m sure a lot of people have stories like that.
Jimmy Buffett put out more than 40 albums during his career. I’m not a musician or a music critic, but am partial to the Key West-era Buffett albums from the early ’70s. To me, this is the pure Buffett. The beach bum, the pirate. His big-time fame and “Margaritaville” came after that with 1977’s “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.”
He became a national celebrity and kept producing great music. He shifted to a little more country sound, eventually teaming up with Newnan’s own Alan Jackson in 2003 for “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” which went to Number 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.
He later returned to the laid-back beach bum with “License to Chill” and “Take the Weather with You,” both great albums with the former continuing the great idea of duets with country stars.
His music kept evolving, but he always kept the same fun and relaxed style that fans loved and buoyed his popularity for decades. His business acumen and discipline helped too.
I’ve noticed over the years that some people do it right. They have the right attitude. They get an idea or a goal or a vision of what they want to be, and they stick with it and methodically carry it out. I’ve come to see Jimmy Buffett that way. When I was younger, I thought of him as the beach-bum troubadour that his music portrays.
I’ve evolved in my thinking about him to appreciate what an impressive and well-organized feat it was to create the lifestyle (there really is no other word for it) that goes along with the man and his music. It has given countless people countless hours of pleasure and made Buffett, by some estimates, a billionaire.
At least a couple of generations of a subset of Americans associate the man and his music with particular circumstances: the beach, the Gulf coast, the Caribbean, cruises, boats, bars, palm trees, New Orleans, frozen drinks, vacations, etc.
I think it’s notable that Buffett had only one top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Margaritaville,” which peaked at Number 8 in 1977. By my count, Huey Lewis and the News had 12 top 10 hits and Duran Duran had 10. But unlike Jimmy Buffett, there aren’t any resorts or retirement communities themed on their songs.
I don’t mean to pick on those two, both — and many others — were hugely popular and impacted the culture in their heyday. But Buffett’s lasting influence among a certain segment of America and overall popularity exceeds that of numerous acts with greater chart success.
There is an intangible quality to his music that has appeal far beyond the tunes and the lyrics. I think Buffett knew that and capitalized on it for his benefit and ours.
I’m going to miss him. I won’t miss him personally since, as I said, I never even met him. But I’ll miss the Parrot Head weirdos at his concerts, the hope that I might meet him one day, and the idea that a legend is living among us.
Several years ago, my family went on a cruise in the Caribbean. The cruise line has a private island in the Bahamas with an adults-only beach on its isolated far side. It has its own bar and some hammocks and overlooks a translucent blue cove.
I went out there by myself, got a drink from the bar, got in a hammock and listened to my Jimmy Buffet mix. I stared at the crystal blue water listening to Buffett and was in heaven. Ever since then, when I’m feeling down or stressed out or depressed, I think about how it felt in that hammock, and I instantly feel better.
That’s what Jimmy Buffett means to me and what I’m sorry we’ve lost. My solace of course is that I can retire to my porch, or any place really, and escape with the music and be back in that hammock in the Bahamas. His music is the soundtrack of my life and many others. He was there for me for the stresses of being a young Marine, a college student, a law student, a lawyer and a middle-aged dad.
We still have the music, but it won’t be the same knowing he’s gone.
Rest in peace, Jimmy Buffett.