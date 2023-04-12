Tures

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

After yet another school shooting in Tennessee and another workplace massacre in Kentucky, politicians may finally be ready to join the vast majority of Americans, even gun owners, at restricting firearm ownership.

Limiting the super-easy access to guns will likely reduce another American scourge: Fentanyl overdoses and deaths.