Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

Billy Graham once commented that a good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed – and yet one of the most valuable – assets in our society.

He is the one who brings the car around for his family when it is raining. He is the one who mows the grass, fixes the leaky faucet and opens tight lids on jars. He slices the ham or turkey at family gatherings.