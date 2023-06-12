Billy Graham once commented that a good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed – and yet one of the most valuable – assets in our society.
He is the one who brings the car around for his family when it is raining. He is the one who mows the grass, fixes the leaky faucet and opens tight lids on jars. He slices the ham or turkey at family gatherings.
A daughter looks to her dad as the standard by which to judge men. A son looks to his dad as the standard for how to treat women.
Children constantly observe what their fathers do. They learn from him how to handle disappointment, success and commitment.
Unfortunately, we too often hear about fathers that are sperm donors only and play no role in their children's lives. Absentee fathers are causing serious problems for their families. These problems carry over into society and affect the crime rate which affects us all.
Love of family and commitment steer a man to be a dedicated father. My own father was a dedicated father. My best friend in school, Evelyn Kimbrough, had such a father also.
His name was Mr. Tom Kimbrough, and if you went to Campbell High School in Fairburn during the 1950s, then you knew this gentle dedicated man. He taught algebra, chemistry and physics as well as coaching the girls basketball team at CHS.
Evelyn was four years old and her younger sister, Linda, was 2 when their mother died of complications from pneumonia. Their mother was also pregnant with another baby girl that was stillborn. The baby was buried in the arms of the mother, and it was such a sorrowful time for everyone in the little town of Fairburn.
The death occurred on Evelyn's birthday, which was Christmas Eve. As if that were not bad enough, Mr. Kimbrough had just returned home from the hospital, where he had undergone abdominal surgery for ulcers and could not get out of bed to go to the funeral. This heart-wrenching story does have a happy ending.
Mr. Kimbrough's widowed mother and his unmarried sister, Ennis, moved in with the little family and helped with the household chores and the girls. Aunt Ennis was Fairburn's own “Aunt Bea.”
Mr. Kimbrough never married again. He dedicated his life to his profession and his girls.
There were many sleepovers at the Kimbrough house, and when it was time to get up, Mr. Kimbrough would crack open our bedroom door and start singing, “Someone’s in the kitchen with Dinah, someone in the kitchen I know-o-o.” Evelyn would moan in embarrassment while I giggled at the whole situation.
One day while I was visiting the Kimbrough house, Mr. Kimbrough had the newest family member with him – a little kitten. I asked him what the kitten’s name was and he replied, “Well, we have had him a few days and waited to determine a name that would fit his personality, so we have named him Mr. Dolittle.”
Mr. Kimbrough loved to fish and named his fishing boat “Evelynda,” a combination of both his girls’ names. He sometimes would take all three of us on Saturday fishing trips. We loved to ride in the Evelynda, but mostly we explored the woods, sunned or read our books, while Mr. Kimbrough fished.
Through his gentle manner, Mr. Kimbrough gained the respect of family, students and friends. I never ever heard a bad word come out of his mouth. If he got really upset, you could hear him emphatically say, “FOR THE LOVE OF PETE!” We never knew who Pete was, but we knew to straighten up and fly right when we heard those words.
Evelyn and Linda picked husbands patterned after their dad. They have both succeeded in life with their chosen partners, professions and family. Mr. Kimbrough’s positive influence continues in the lives of his students, children and grandchildren. One of Evelyn's daughters, Rena, inherited her granddaddy's love of fishing. I know he smiles down every time Rena baits a hook.
If you ever need a poster person to depict and enumerate the qualities of a REAL father, I nominate the late Mr. Tom Kimbrough.
Happy Father’s Day to all real fathers here on earth and up in heaven. You are not forgotten.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.