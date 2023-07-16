The property tax assessment article of June 24 gives some guidelines which are used to determine fair market value. They look at sales during the year and rule out certain ones between family members or for other reasons.
But a comparison of sales to determine the market value of property that has not been sold can vary based on the following: only the outside of homes and structures are inspected, along with square footage, and other specifics are compared for value.
The assessor does not go inside. The inside condition of a house being sold can affect the sale price. For example, the house sold could have different rooms renovated without using a permit. The inside layout could be outdated and not what people want. The inside is different; it is like comparing apples to oranges.
I also found a home in our subdivision that has a newer roof, but the county permit section does not list it, whereas my home did have a permit listed when the roof was installed. Mr. Henson did give us some information on how they reach an amount for comparison to determine a “fair” market value.
How fair is it when Georgia law requires that the county ratio fall between .36 and .44? Who came up with this ratio and how long has it been used? The Coweta ratio was .32 when the process began. The state penalizes the county if it does not fall within the state’s parameters.
So, the incentive is for counties to “find” something wrong in their initial assessment of a property and reassess them so the county will not be penalized.
I do not see that as fair.